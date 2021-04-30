CARDS vs Clemson series

Baseball is the hardest game to come back from a big deficit. You give up 4 runs in the first, you can't give up much of anything else the next 8 innings unless you have a monster night at the plate.



This game has been over since that grand slam. Cards of course have the talent to score more than 6 runs but it's a different mindset when you're down 4 before you even settle in.



And of course there's the suspect Cards bullpen that doesn't have Clemson worried. It's 6 to 1 as I write this. I predict 11 to 3 final score.