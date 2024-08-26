A few takeaways:



— Ahmari Huggins-Bruce isn’t on the roster ‘yet’ but Brohm emphasized the ‘yet’ part, to me.



— Jadon Thompson was the first receiver mentioned after Brooks and Bell. Also mentioned Hicks and Meeks.



— Isaac Brown continues to draw rave reviews from his head coach. While unproven, certainly sounds like they like the group as a whole.



— Brohm said Lacy WILL be back.



— Brohm feels like the defensive line has tremendous depth, says quite a few guys will play.



— There was another time to ‘crank it up’ mention, seems as if that’s the buzz phrase for Jeff this year.



— On TE: mentioned Redman and Johnson first, but said all five will see the field. (Kurisky, Skinner, Cummings)