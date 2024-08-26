Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
- Aug 23, 2018
- 12,218
- 34,616
- 26
A few takeaways:
— Ahmari Huggins-Bruce isn’t on the roster ‘yet’ but Brohm emphasized the ‘yet’ part, to me.
— Jadon Thompson was the first receiver mentioned after Brooks and Bell. Also mentioned Hicks and Meeks.
— Isaac Brown continues to draw rave reviews from his head coach. While unproven, certainly sounds like they like the group as a whole.
— Brohm said Lacy WILL be back.
— Brohm feels like the defensive line has tremendous depth, says quite a few guys will play.
— There was another time to ‘crank it up’ mention, seems as if that’s the buzz phrase for Jeff this year.
— On TE: mentioned Redman and Johnson first, but said all five will see the field. (Kurisky, Skinner, Cummings)
