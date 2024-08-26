ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Brohm Press Conference

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,218
34,616
26
A few takeaways:

— Ahmari Huggins-Bruce isn’t on the roster ‘yet’ but Brohm emphasized the ‘yet’ part, to me.

— Jadon Thompson was the first receiver mentioned after Brooks and Bell. Also mentioned Hicks and Meeks.

— Isaac Brown continues to draw rave reviews from his head coach. While unproven, certainly sounds like they like the group as a whole.

— Brohm said Lacy WILL be back.

— Brohm feels like the defensive line has tremendous depth, says quite a few guys will play.

— There was another time to ‘crank it up’ mention, seems as if that’s the buzz phrase for Jeff this year.

— On TE: mentioned Redman and Johnson first, but said all five will see the field. (Kurisky, Skinner, Cummings)
 
Reactions: Cardinal Cash, rh62531, TyCards9er and 2 others
