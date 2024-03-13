Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,095
-
- 34,050
-
- 26
The three names I believe to be the top options as of today:
Scott Drew, Dusty May, Jerome Tang
Search is being run completely different than last time around.
This will be Josh’s decision. A select few of people will have access and ability to give input.
Those are the three names right now.
