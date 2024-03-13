ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Brief update

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,095
34,050
26
The three names I believe to be the top options as of today:

Scott Drew, Dusty May, Jerome Tang

Search is being run completely different than last time around.

This will be Josh’s decision. A select few of people will have access and ability to give input.

Those are the three names right now.
 
  • Like
Reactions: zgrasshopper, Smithereen, elliotwlane and 24 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeFors4Ever

ESPN Article on our Coaching Search

Replies
2
Views
763
Premium: Collision Course
KingHenry_X
KingHenry_X
shadow force

Potential Coaching Names "In" and "Out"

Replies
8
Views
1K
Forum: Louisville Men’s Basketball
TPACardsFan
TPACardsFan
Beagle11

Established v. Rising Star

Replies
8
Views
530
Premium: Collision Course
KingHenry_X
KingHenry_X
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Notes from the weekend...

Replies
555
Views
18K
Premium: Collision Course
Cardiac Red
Cardiac Red
BPGhost

Will Wade or Scotty Davenport

Replies
19
Views
2K
Forum: Louisville Men’s Basketball
the artist FKA zipp
the artist FKA zipp
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today