WBB ranked #7

The 2022-23 women's basketball season is right around the corner and the Louisville women's basketball team will be ranked No. 7 heading into the campaign as the Associated Press announced its preseason poll Tuesday afternoon. It is the eighth-straight season Louisville will be ranked in the Top-10 in the inaugural preseason poll.

They'll be the third women's team on campus with a top #10 ranking, joining VB at #2 and FH, who got bumped up to #4 this afternoon.



