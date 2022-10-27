VolleyCards sweep Notre Dame in KFC YUM! Center

A crowd of 9,000+ got a treat Weds. night when Louisville Volleyball played in the KFC YUM! Center and swept Notre Dame 25-10, 25-22, 25-14.



It was the largest crowe in history that has attended a Louisville Volleyball event and if the UofL Athletic Dept. hasn't gotten the picture by now that the VolleyCards need a bigger arena to play home matches in ...they probably never will



There's a big, gravel lot that sits just north of Lynn Stadium. Right now, it houses vehicles. It would be a fine place to erect a volleyball arena. I'm tired of hearing that there's no money for something like that. Creative funding, financing and a clear, direct objective of investing money in programs that work, is elementary economics. Get it done, UofL.



The Cards came out on fire Wednesday Night and showed just how excited they were to be playing in front of a big, appreciative crowd. They jumped out to a 19-4 lead -- powered by .562 hitting -- in the first set. The 15-point win was the fewest points allowed in a non-fifth set this season by the Cards. Claire "In The Air" Chaussee led all hitters with five kills in the first set. Amaya Tillman added three blocks.



Give the Irish some credit for not heading to the bus early and getting on I-65 North. In set two, UND tied the score at four early and took their first lead at 7-6 on a missed Cardinal serve. The Cards retook the lead at 12-11 on a block by Aiko Jones and Tillman and had grabbed a 15-11 by the media timeout. The Irish cut that lead to one at 19-18 on a kill and tied the set at 19. Then, the Cards decided to play "Mbonu on you" and three straight Nena Mbonu kills gave UofL a 22-19. A bit frustrated, Notre Dame called timeout. A block by Tillman and Jones gave the Cards set point at 25-22



After the halftime break, the Cards came out with broom in hand. UofL jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the third set. The Cardinals spread the lead to six at 12-6 on a kill by Tillman. Louisville used a 9-3 run to close out the third set for the 25-14 win.



A rollicking good time for all (except those who root for ND) last night in the KFC YUM! Center. Let's hope many more for Volleyball to follow in the downtown arena...or any arena that holds more than 27 people. It's time to stop hiding the arguably best sports squad on campus and put them in a place where more people can attend matches.



Your serve, Josh Heird.



Jurich would have found a way to get it done. Even Vince probably would have recognized that Volleyball needed a bigger arena. Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin constantly find a way and have the arena to bring 5,000+ to matches. IT COULD BE DONE HERE.



--sonja--