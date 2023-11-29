Dave Lackford
Talked to a few sources close to the program and I got the vibe that they're trying to wrap things up for a few guys, with some deals happening as early as next week. These deals may also be wrapped up by pulling offers off of tables or rejections of offers on the table. That being said, nothing is done yet.
In the Owens and Moore saga, I believe Louisville will have more competition for Owens than Moore. In me saying that I am obviously not of the mind either are a lock to sign here, and if they do I won't be confident they play until I see them in uniform. I have trust issues in general but especially when it comes to negotiating six figure contracts with teenagers and their handlers.
The QB market is starting to surge and from what I am gathering Van Dyke & Ward are the main targets. I get the vibe that Ward is the preferred choice but I'm sure that's the case with many other schools. Van Dyke may be the more acquirable, but in my opinion he's not the most desirable. I'm not convinced Louisville is 100% sold on him either. We shall see.
Sources tell me that Offensive Line is the number one portal priority but unfortunately the market isn't very robust at the moment. Defensive line and tight end are also priorities. We already know they want another QB, Owens, and Moore. Two names I was told to keep an eye on at the moment are TE Dae'Quan Wright from Virginia Tech and WR Matthew Golden from Houston.
There will be a lot more information next week as players enter the portal and those already in sign.
