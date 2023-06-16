Summer Insider Notes

Was at an event last night with a few folks who know a thing or two. Going to jump around on some random topics.



- A source that has been around the football program for quite some time said this will be the best offensive line that UofL will have in 5+ years, maybe even back to the Charlie Strong days. The guys they brought in through the transfer portal are DUDES.



- The parking for this year is going to be a hybrid between the speed parking method and what they had in the past. Trying to accommodate as many people as possible. Feel like this is the best way to do such a thing.



- The interest in the new premium on-field seating that was unveiled yesterday was through the roofs. These seats WILL NOT interfere with any view from the crunch zone. I’m told by a source that UofL received 80+ emails from people interested in buying them.



- I feel very good about the donor base that’s being built and put back together. The relationship with the Tragers and the folks at Republic Bank is in a MUCH better place and I am told you will see something dedicated to them at the KFC Yum! Center in the near future.



- Expanding on that, Josh Heird announced $7 million renovation to the Kueber Center. Kenny Payne has done a great job connecting with boosters and getting support similar to the way Cal is doing things.



- Jim Patterson Stadium will also get a $3 million renovation, through private donations. The hope is that former players can help with some of the funding.