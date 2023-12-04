Hey guys, Ben Golan with RedRaiderSports here (Texas Tech Rivals)



No insight on his decision, but just some background on him. He was Oregon's backup to Justin Herbert in 2019 and then was their starter in 2020. Had a good record but got benched late in the season for Anthony Brown. So he leaves Oregon.



Texas Tech at the time had a new OC (Sonny Cumbie) and really needed a quarterback. Shough was a huge get and he was the immediate starter. He won the job in 2021 but got hurt 4 games in (broken collar bone). Missed the rest of the season.



New coaching staff in 2022, won the job again. He got hurt in week 1 (shoulder injury) and missed several games. Came back in the latter half of the season and took his job back. Texas Tech finished the season with 4 straight wins with Shough at QB. Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss in the bowl game. Was the MVP of the bowl game (242 passing and 111 rushing yards).



Entering 2023, once again won the starting job. Unfortunately got hurt again in week 4 (broken left fibula) and obviously has missed the rest of this season.



Between all of his injuries he has gotten a couple medical redshirts which is why he still has eligibility. He wants to be a starter but Tech coaches are ready to give the job to Behren Morton.



On the field, Shough is a prototypical sized NFL quarterback. 6'5", 230 pounds. He can really run (it's his best trait). He's not Lamar Jackson but he's very powerful and fast enough. Unfortunately, it's probably the part of his game that he needs to slow down because he keeps getting hurt. He has a good arm. He really struggled with reading defenses here. Then again, Texas Tech's offensive line and receivers have been nothing to write home about for a few years now so maybe that didn't help.



Overall he's a worthy P5 starting quarterback. You can win games with him. But you better have a very good backup quarterback ready to go, because three years in row here he suffered a major injury.