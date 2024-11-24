Pitt at Louisville



Nov. 23, 2024 | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium



Postgame Quotes | Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm







(Opening statement)



“We’re really proud of our team. I think anytime you have loss that disappoints us all, you’ve got to be man enough to look in the mirror and identify the problems and go about the week and try to fix them. I think we did a really good job of that and we worked on a lot of things that I thought were costly the last game and we came out and played a much cleaner game. It wasn’t the best start at the very beginning, but we got a big interception that helped us and we played hard for four quarters. So I’m really proud of our players and our coaches. This is a good football team we played. We found a way to win in this fashion in the last home game was a great way to go out, a great way to go out in conference play, so I’m really proud of our team.”







(On whether penalties and being more disciplined were an emphasis in practice)



“It was a huge emphasis and whether it’s discipline or just silliness, some of those penalties last week were just silly. As many offsides as we had, some pass interference calls that really hurt us, because we were being too aggressive. Some hands to the face, and face masks on sacks we had – they all seemed to pop up at the wrong time. So we identified them all, we worked really hard on fixing those. For the most part, I thought we did a good job. Anytime you can play a clean game in that aspect, you’ll give yourself a chance to win, so we definitely improved in that area.”







(On the defense, what did you see from them in practice this week coming off of the loss against Stanford)



“I like our defense, they play hard. It hasn’t been perfect this year by any means, we’ve had some moments here and there that haven’t been up to standard, but when we’re in position and we’re playing what we need to play and we’re using our technique and we understand the concept of what we’re doing, I think we’re very effective. Without question, we did a much better job. I do think when you get a lead on a team and make them do things that they don’t like to do, it will help your defense look even better. So of course that happened as well, which was the case in quite a few games last year, we got a lead and really allowed our defense to tee off. And that’s how football works, that’s why you’ve got to keep the game close and you’ve got to make sure you’re in it, because if you get down a lot and you’ve got to really change that game plan a little bit, other teams with good defenses can tee off.”







(On the changing landscape of college football, NIL, the playoffs and difficult losses, do you find yourself having to find new or different motivations to get the team ready to get out there and play?)



“Everybody wants to get the prize at the end, but in the end it’s just one team, so you have to realize that you’ve got to play for more that. To us it’s about having your best performance every week. It’s about stepping up to the plate and putting yourself out there every week whether things are going good or bad instead of giving in and letting up. It’s about continuing to do it even if you’re not in playoff consideration, but know that there’s still a lot to play for. And that’s what it’s all about. This is a great game and teaches a lot of lessons, but you want to challenge yourself to bring your best every week. That doesn't mean it’s going to happen, but you have to do it. If you don’t you’re selling yourself short. So as simple as that may sound, we’re going to challenge our team and our players to do their best every week and they should do the same thing. You’re guaranteed 12 regular season games and we need to try to show up for 12 regular season games with our best effort.”







(About preparing for different Pittsburgh quarterbacks)



“We prepared for both. I think they are both effective quarterbacks. (Nate) Yarnell threw for 300-plus yards at Clemson last week. I think our defense played well. We got some timely turnovers that helped us get a lead. Once we get the lead, now it allows our defense to play much better. I think that is what happened today. You saw that. Anytime you are behind, it is tough. It is tough to find a way to come back. You have to pass the ball more a lot than you want, drop back and allow those D-lines to tee off. Our defense responded today and did a really good job today.”







(About preparation in a changing landscape)



“I think a lot of things have happened this year. You try to prepare as much as you can. A couple of things have popped up and you are like, ‘my gosh, I have covered this but maybe I didn’t cover it enough. Yes, we miss some good players, so we have to cover it even more. So, I think it causes you to lock in and focus to put the best plan together that these guys can execute. Sometimes that means it is simpler. Sometimes it means adjusting a few things. Sometimes it means making less corrections without a call just to get into a certain look and let those guys play. I think our guys have played hard. The guys practiced hard this week. This wasn’t an easy week. I didn’t see any drop-off of our guys. It was no fun to deal with painful losses, but it is part of the game. It is going to happen every year. How you respond is what really matters, so I was proud of them that we responded well.”







(About the Kentucky game next week and how much does it mean for the overall season)

“It is a huge game. I am from here. So, I understand it, so it means a lot to me and means a lot to our team. We haven’t won this game in a long time now. We have to go on the road and find a way to do it. Kentucky plays a lot of good teams every year, so they are battle tested. We will have our hands full. The weather will be cold so it will not be conducive to high-flying airing it out all over the place. We will have to weather the conditions a little bit. We are going to enjoy this, but the biggest game on our schedule is coming up. We have to treat it that way. That doesn't mean we prepare any differently, we just need to be locked in, focused in and really understand that you have to challenge yourself to have your best performance. This is going to be a really good team who going to play to send us out on a bad note. We have to overcome that on the road and play good football. That is part of the game is how you get yourself ready every week. How you get yourself ready after a hard loss. How you get yourself ready after a good win. There are always pitfalls to both of those scenarios and the fact that we are playing our rival means we should have a great week of practice.”







(On Duke Watson and seeing his confidence grow)



“Duke could be a special player. He’s really quick, he’s elusive. He has so much room to grow into his body still and get stronger that I think will really help him. I think he has got a chance to be a special player. To see Isaac [Brown] come back after getting nicked up, it’s not easy to do for a true freshman, so I was proud of him. [Isaac Brown] is in there, he can make some electric runs – just so quick and fast. Both those guys together, they continue to develop, I think, and really help this football team. They’re fun to coach because they just go to work, they don’t complain, they don’t need anything other than they just want to help the team win. Two great young men, and we are fortunate to have them both.”







(On Stanquan Clark and what he brings)



“Stanquan [Clark], in our opinion, has the ability to be a really special player if he continues to keep working and developing. He has the size you want, he’s got the speed, he has talent, he’s got natural athleticism. He kind of suffered a hit to the head last week, and was able to come back, and he made some great plays for us. You just need those type of players on your team to step up when you need them; he definitely did today, and we’re really proud of him. He works hard as well, he’s a really good teammate, he does whatever you ask. He is someone that I think can be a captain, a leader of this defense if he continues to develop.”