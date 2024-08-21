Ty Spalding
The breakout prospect from the weekend may have been Wiley Jr., who transferred to Armwood from nearby Hillsboro High School in Tampa. Kicking off just his second year of football at a head-turning 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Wiley commanded attention based on the pop he brought to south Florida. Recruited as an edge because of his frame and multi-sport background (track and field), Wiley looked vert comfortable working downhill from the second level and he prefers working off the ball as well. The explosiveness and instincts are off the charts here, something that may uptick his recruitment going forward. For now, ACC programs like North Carolina, Louisville and Syracuse are among those in best position to contend for the senior.
Rivals.com: Rivals Football & Basketball Recruiting - Top Takeaways from South Florida kickoff weekend
Rivals looks at impressive kickoff classic performances from big names and new names to know.
n.rivals.com