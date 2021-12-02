Louisville WBB vs. Michigan

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
5,958
2,573
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
No. 5 University of Louisville women's basketball hosts No. 9 Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN and 790-AM WKRD.

The Wolverines are undefeated on the 2021-22 season and Naz Hillmon is a prime factor in Kim Barnes Arico's squad's' success this season.

No. 9 Michigan enters Thursday’s contest with a perfect 7-0 record. They are coming off two wins in the Daytona Beach Invitational last weekend, beating No. 16 Oregon State, 61-52, and Mississippi State, 64-48. Senior Naz Hillmon was named Big Ten Player of the Week after helping Michigan to a 3-0 week with three double-doubles. She is one of four players nationally to be averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Michigan features a pair of double-figure scorers in Hillmon (21.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg) and Leigha Brown (14.3 ppg), with Emily Kiser (9.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Danielle Rauch (8.1 ppg) and Maddie Nolan (7.6 ppg) each averaging at least 7.5 points per game. Michigan ranks 29th in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing 52.1 points per game.

The Cards will have their hands full with Hillmon, but Michigan will be challenged to stop the multi-facted scoring attack that the Cards have been springing upon opponents. The Cards have three players hovering around the 10-po int mark per game with Kianna Smith (10.2), Emily Engstler (9.7) and Hailey Van Lith (9.3). The Cards are shooting 45% from the floor so far this season, while holding opponents to 29%.

The Cards are 4-1 all-time against Michigan and has won three straight. This marks the third time in the past five seasons that Michigan has come to the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals won 74-49 in the preseason WNIT semifinals on Nov. 16, 2017 and 71-50 in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 24, 2019. Prior to those two meetings, the two teams had not squared off since Dec. 13, 1980, an 89-80 win for the Cardinals at Freedom Hall.

It should be a good one, the weather is ideal in Louisville today -- so hop in the motorized vehicle and head downtown to the YUM! for tonight's contest !

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: KozmasAgain, Bardman and Guardman
K

KozmasAgain

4000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
4,403
2,692
26
I have been watching the teams warm up and I don’t know how Hailey will do in the game but she is knocking them down in warmups.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
9,323
7,326
26
Finally looking like a Jeff Walz coached team. The women are putting on a clinic. Let’s keep it up in the second half. Emily is killing it. That spin move layup was awesome
 
  • Like
Reactions: Deeva
K

KozmasAgain

4000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
4,403
2,692
26
I was at the game and I had a lot of fun, the crowd was really fired up. Emily is really tough she is talented and she has that blue collar mentality. HVL played solid but she really doesn’t shoot that much but she does everything else. It was really a physical game and we can play physical. I really like this team if we lose it won’t be without a fight.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Four-Star Poster
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
10,571
3,809
26
Dominant performance. HVL isn’t shooting as much right now because others are scoring and her shot has been off. She drained a couple of threes tonight and had very nice pull-up jumper. I hope that starts to get her going.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

WBB Visits Cal Poly

Replies
6
Views
152
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
PushupMan
PushupMan
Sonja

Cards WBB 71- Colo St 56

Replies
5
Views
149
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
2330859
2
Sonja

WBB at Colorado State today

Replies
4
Views
98
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

CARDS WBB GROUNDS SKYHAWKS 62-30

Replies
0
Views
134
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

WBB at Washington today

Replies
11
Views
163
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
2330859
2

Latest posts

Top Bottom