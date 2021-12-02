Louisville WBB vs. Michigan

No. 5 University of Louisville women's basketball hosts No. 9 Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN and 790-AM WKRD.



The Wolverines are undefeated on the 2021-22 season and Naz Hillmon is a prime factor in Kim Barnes Arico's squad's' success this season.



No. 9 Michigan enters Thursday’s contest with a perfect 7-0 record. They are coming off two wins in the Daytona Beach Invitational last weekend, beating No. 16 Oregon State, 61-52, and Mississippi State, 64-48. Senior Naz Hillmon was named Big Ten Player of the Week after helping Michigan to a 3-0 week with three double-doubles. She is one of four players nationally to be averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Michigan features a pair of double-figure scorers in Hillmon (21.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg) and Leigha Brown (14.3 ppg), with Emily Kiser (9.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Danielle Rauch (8.1 ppg) and Maddie Nolan (7.6 ppg) each averaging at least 7.5 points per game. Michigan ranks 29th in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing 52.1 points per game.



The Cards will have their hands full with Hillmon, but Michigan will be challenged to stop the multi-facted scoring attack that the Cards have been springing upon opponents. The Cards have three players hovering around the 10-po int mark per game with Kianna Smith (10.2), Emily Engstler (9.7) and Hailey Van Lith (9.3). The Cards are shooting 45% from the floor so far this season, while holding opponents to 29%.



The Cards are 4-1 all-time against Michigan and has won three straight. This marks the third time in the past five seasons that Michigan has come to the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals won 74-49 in the preseason WNIT semifinals on Nov. 16, 2017 and 71-50 in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 24, 2019. Prior to those two meetings, the two teams had not squared off since Dec. 13, 1980, an 89-80 win for the Cardinals at Freedom Hall.



It should be a good one, the weather is ideal in Louisville today -- so hop in the motorized vehicle and head downtown to the YUM! for tonight's contest !



--sonja--