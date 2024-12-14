Jtiger94
Cards are 12 pt underdogs on Draftkings. Total is 159. Pomeroy ratings has score KY 83-72. Cards are #341 in 3pt % at 27.0 %. Cards will have to shoot better to knock off the Cats. KY is also the #1 scoring team at 91.1 pts per game so defense will have to be very good. Tipoff at 5:15 PM.
Stat comparison from Teamrankings.com:
Offensive Stat Comparison
|Stat
|LOU
|UK
|Points/Game
|76.1
|91.1
|Avg Score Margin
|+7.4
|+20.8
|Assists/Game
|13.5
|19.1
|Total Rebounds/Gm
|38.8
|44.8
|Effective FG %
|49.7%
|56.3%
|Off Rebound %
|36.2%
|30.0%
|FTA/FGA
|0.387
|0.300
|Turnover %
|15.5%
|11.1%
Defensive Stat Comparison
|Stat
|LOU
|UK
|Opp Points/Game
|68.7
|70.3
|Opp Effective FG %
|49.8%
|44.0%
|Off Rebounds/Gm
|12.5
|10.6
|Def Rebounds/Gm
|24.6
|29.6
|Blocks/Game
|3.2
|5.6
|Steals/Game
|8.1
|6.8
|Personal Fouls/Gm
|16.7
|15.7