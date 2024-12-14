ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Louisville at Kentucky

Cards are 12 pt underdogs on Draftkings. Total is 159. Pomeroy ratings has score KY 83-72. Cards are #341 in 3pt % at 27.0 %. Cards will have to shoot better to knock off the Cats. KY is also the #1 scoring team at 91.1 pts per game so defense will have to be very good. Tipoff at 5:15 PM.

Stat comparison from Teamrankings.com:

Offensive Stat Comparison​

StatLOUUK
Points/Game76.191.1
Avg Score Margin+7.4+20.8
Assists/Game13.519.1
Total Rebounds/Gm38.844.8
Effective FG %49.7%56.3%
Off Rebound %36.2%30.0%
FTA/FGA0.3870.300
Turnover %15.5%11.1%

Defensive Stat Comparison​

StatLOUUK
Opp Points/Game68.770.3
Opp Effective FG %49.8%44.0%
Off Rebounds/Gm12.510.6
Def Rebounds/Gm24.629.6
Blocks/Game3.25.6
Steals/Game8.16.8
Personal Fouls/Gm16.715.7
 
