Offensive Stat Comparison​

Stat LOU UK Points/Game 76.1 91.1 Avg Score Margin +7.4 +20.8 Assists/Game 13.5 19.1 Total Rebounds/Gm 38.8 44.8 Effective FG % 49.7% 56.3% Off Rebound % 36.2% 30.0% FTA/FGA 0.387 0.300 Turnover % 15.5% 11.1%

Defensive Stat Comparison​

Stat LOU UK Opp Points/Game 68.7 70.3 Opp Effective FG % 49.8% 44.0% Off Rebounds/Gm 12.5 10.6 Def Rebounds/Gm 24.6 29.6 Blocks/Game 3.2 5.6 Steals/Game 8.1 6.8 Personal Fouls/Gm 16.7 15.7

Cards are 12 pt underdogs on Draftkings. Total is 159. Pomeroy ratings has score KY 83-72. Cards are #341 in 3pt % at 27.0 %. Cards will have to shoot better to knock off the Cats. KY is also the #1 scoring team at 91.1 pts per game so defense will have to be very good. Tipoff at 5:15 PM.Stat comparison from Teamrankings.com: