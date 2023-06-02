Ty Spalding
KJ Cloyd initially entered the transfer portal in December, and then withdrew from the transfer portal in late January.
Cloyd was virwed as a leader on the defense, was complimented in media sessions by coaches, and was a guy who started in the spring game and looked to be on track to carve out a significant role.
Not sure what happened here. Either he got poached, or something else went down that I am not aware of. Maybe they feel good about Keith Brown, Alderman, Quinn, Jackson Hamilton etc. Maybe Frierson has transitioned completely to more of a linebacker. I’m not exactly sure. Either way, this is somewhat of a surprise. He is a graduate transfer, meaning, portal windows don’t apply.
You’re looking at a true freshman in Stanquan Clark likely starting or at the very least being in the rotation, if Louisville doesn’t add to the room.
