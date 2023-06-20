ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING: James Madison update

I have spoken to a few people about him and I'm not getting anything solid. My FSU guy thinks it will be FSU. People here think it's Mizzou v. Louisville. My guy at Mizzou said there hasn't been many leaks coming from that staff but believes Mizzou has a great shot because Madison is originally from Kansas City.
So, I'm going to keep my pick where it is (Louisville) until I can find something tangible that makes me switch. He commits on the 4th of July.
 
