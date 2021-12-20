Cards 69 - UCONN 64

The scenario was all set up. Brave UCONN, Battling back after losing Paige Bueckers. An unheralded freshman leading the way and Rebecca Lobo being on the call to gush emotional and sell the brand, legacy and just how wonderful UCONN and Geno really are. Every replay was UConn highlighted and we heard 3,000 times how decimated UConn's player roster was.



SOMEONE FORGOT TO GIVE #3 LOUISVILLE A COPY OF THE SCRIPT.



Despite Emily Engstler taking a seat shortly after the National Anthem due to one erroneous foul and one 50/50 call. Despite a fourth quarter that resembled a free throw dance marathon, despite Louisville forgetting that rebounding is important, too, for most of the game....the Cards finally got it all together in the fourth quarter and got the win. Excuse us while we outplay you.



Ye who scores the most points wins. Toss out the third quarter score ,and sudden abruptness ESPN cut away from the feed after their darling Huskies lost. Yeah, I know...other games awaited.



The Cards were the uninvited party guest that eventually took control of the nacho dip, drank all the punch and left with the best looking guy at the party. A big win against a program that had their share of them against UofL. Payback is a bear, isn't it?



You play with what you got. Injures happen. It has to be "next player up'" mentality.



UConn is in uncharted water. They aren't a top 10 squad anymore this season, How will GENO react? Yes, BIG EAST foes await --- like kids at Christmas -- knowing this could be that year where they might topple the mighty Huskies. McDonald's All-Americans are great to have, but if they're not on the court for you -- they're just scholarship cheerleaders.



This Louisville team has fight. They do not fold. Hailey Van Lith does not like to lose. Ahlana Smith is the grateful Yorkie finally turned loose and is bounding around the back yard with un-abandoned glee. Kianna Smith knows it the final go-round for her and wants to create some memories. Kasa Robinson leaves it all out on the court. Always drawing the toughest offensive threat Getting the job done. it's never surrender and take no prisoners the way she sees it. Konno, Verhulst, Cochran, Dixon... all ready to the fray and be what is needed. Check egos at the door with this team. They like each other. They want to play well for each other.



And then there's "E". Freed from the Siberian tyrannical wasteland that was Syracuse ---she was welcomed with open arms, which had to be a pleasant shock to her. The New York City tough, hard nosed gal is now having fun plying basketball. Imagine that. Hearing Jeff Walz tell her that, at Louisville, we beat and expect to beat "team A, opponent B and foe C. Adopt the philosophy, it's different than where you were." And she believes, oh yes, she gets it and buys in to it.



Rest well, young women of the red and black (and occasionally yellow I guess). Enjoy the Xmas break. The road will still be out there when you come back. There will be many looking to upset the apple cart. PLAY HARD AND LOOK FORWARD TO PLAYING The path to greatness is still open.



(If Omicron doesn't put up a Road Closed sign).



--sonja--