I’ll have PFF grades and snap counts up today or tomorrow morning, but a couple of my thoughts:



- I still don’t really know how good Louisville is, but one thing I do know is that the skill position talent is elite. Thrash, Coleman, and Jordan is a special, special trio. To add onto this, Plummer doesn’t need to be great, he just can’t be bad. Get the ball into their hands and let them make plays.



- Joey Gatewood and Jamari Johnson have to get real reps at TE. Gatewood brings a different level of athleticism that this offense could really use. Johnson looks, to me, like he’s slimmed down enough to play regularly. Just not getting anything out of that position with who is currently starting.



- There’s a reason Keyjuan Brown led the state of Georgia in rushing. And there’s a reason that Barclay stayed on him through the move from Purdue to Louisville. Kid can play, and can play this year if needed.



- The defense has to find ways to generate more of a pass rush. The team recorded one sack, by Gillotte, and it felt like, the only time Murray was flushed from the pocket was due to nobody being open down field. If you can’t get there with four, you need to mix in more blitzes.



- The secondary bounced back in a big way after last week’s missed tackles and blown coverages. Brownlee has improved a ton, Devin Neal played better, and Ben Perry at the STAR (may not be considered secondary) is going to play on Sundays.



- TJ Quinn has been a very, very solid linebacker. Really like what he’s shown through two games. Graded out well on PFF, (will have grades up soonish), and led the team in tackles. I would like to see Stanquan Clark rotate in at the other spot. He’s been a monster on kickoff coverage, and laid the initial hit on the forced fumble in the second half.