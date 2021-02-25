Western Illinois Series

mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
214
357
6
Louisville announced today they have changed a few of the game times for this weekend due to expected weather. The games are scheduled as follows:
Friday - 1 PM
Saturday - 1 PM
Sunday - 1 PM

Coach McDonnell said there is a possibility that Saturday could be a doubleheader if it doesn’t look like they have a chance to play on Sunday. Stay tuned.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
Sunday is already projected to rainy...like all day. Go ahead and pull the trigger for the DH and get your games in.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
Well...a very uninspiring start to this series. The Cards’ bats are MIA through 3 innings.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
Yep. I have never been a fan of Snider at 3B. Once again, IMO, he makes a suspect call to send/hold a runner and it costs us. Overall, the bats are just not getting it done. Poor Alex is killing us at the plate.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
With 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th...this is worst offensive performance I have seen from the baseball team in a long time. No timely hitting. Too many strikeouts.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
Binellas needs to be sat down for a game or two. He is not even making good contact. Hitting the ball hard and the ball is just going right to defenders would be acceptable. He is just way off and with Bowman on the bench I think you make a change (for a game or two).
 
mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
214
357
6
Unfortunately (or fortunately), I was in meetings all day and only saw the first two innings. Cards have some work to do in order to win the series, but have Adam Elliott and Luke Smith on the mound for games 2 and 3. Due to the rain, a double header has now been scheduled for tomorrow, starting at 1.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PHCARD
T

Thecycle27

Two-Star Poster
Sep 17, 2017
1,131
843
26
There is only 2 guys swinging the bat with any consistency. The rest are struggling.

Today was pathetic. Baseball is weird sometimes you hit rockets that don’t fall. Today was just a mess nothing hit hard, striking out and poor at bats against average pitchers.

The offense can turn on a dime so we will see. Today was just a bad day.
 
PHCARD

PHCARD

Moderator
Moderator
Apr 6, 2007
3,865
3,812
26
Hello, 32 runs scored in our first 4 games. Today was WI first game and their bats were ready. Our pitching today, no so much.
 
  • Like
Reactions: earsky
mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
214
357
6
Interesting lineup for game 1 today, starting with Michael Kirian on the mound. Christian Knapczyk getting his first start at SS, Lucas Dunn at 3B, and Binelas at 1B.

 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
Borden and Bianco are cold (in my opinion). Give Bowman and Knapcyzk the opportunity. Trey has been hitting the ball well goad he is in the lineup. Lots of trust in Alex. I know he is good and needs to get going...but.
 
mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
214
357
6
100%. After his first at bat today, he is batting .053. He will get it corrected, but they will need more out of him if this team is going to make a run to Omaha. I love seeing the other guys get the opportunity to step up and see what they can do. That’s what these early games are for.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
Too many base running mistakes. Three now with Masterman. He is killing it at the plate BUT he is not who I would consider one of our fastest guys. I understand being aggressive on the bases BUT do it with your better runners for crud sakes.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mattsefcovic
mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
214
357
6
Louisville wins game 2 of the series 4-1.

Luke Smith gets the ball to start game 3 as the Cards try to win the series.
 
CardX

CardX

Five-Star Poster
May 29, 2001
21,936
3,425
26
502
I’ll take the series win. I think W. Ill may actually be a decent squad, last season’s record, notwithstanding. Still, you can’t feel great about the Cards after that series. Perhaps a good learning experience. On to Morehead St.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,525
2,673
26
They showed up at the plate and some other guys who needed to get their mojo going hit the ball in game three. Cards must find consistency out of the pen. Guys have to come in and pound the strike zone.
 
