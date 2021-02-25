Western Illinois Series

mattsefcovic
Louisville announced today they have changed a few of the game times for this weekend due to expected weather. The games are scheduled as follows:
Friday - 1 PM
Saturday - 1 PM
Sunday - 1 PM
Coach McDonnell said there is a possibility that Saturday could be a doubleheader if it doesn’t look like they have a chance to play on Sunday. Stay tuned.
