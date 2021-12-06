WBB downs Belmont 80-66

It was a nice offensive showing yesterday afternoon for Louisville Women's Basketball yesterday;at least in the first half. The Cards rolled out to a 39-24 advantage over Belmont and, once again the Cards were displaying shutdown defensive skills and balanced scoring.



The second quarter was pretty impressive, Louisville held Belmont to six points and built a 39-24 lead.



A special treat yesterday was bringing the Louisville Volleyball squad out for recognition. Yeah, they're a special and spectacular bunch. Jeff Walz even got into the act, letting the 7002 in the KFC YUM Center that if they attended the NCAA Volleyball tournament Regionals at Freedom Hall or Thursday and Saturday, drinks would be on him Sunday in the YUM for the UK game if they bring their ticket stubs.



Leave it to the NCAA to muddy sales for the Regional by assigning a Thursday 1 pm start time for Cards vs Florida.



The second half yesterday was pretty even -- the Cards did build a 23 point lead near the end of the third quarter but saw Belmont cut that in half in the fourth quarter. Belmont actually won the second half by a point.



A Louisville effort that featured balanced scoring with four in double figures and no one seeing more than 30 minutes of court time. We also saw a wholesale five-for-five Walz substitution move twice in the contest -- once to rest the starters and then to reinsert them when Belmont cut into the Cards lead.



UK next, Sunday at 1 in the YUM.



