WBB Cards draw Marist in first round of NCAA Tournament

The University of Louisville womens' basketball squad now knows who they'll play in the NCAA Tournament and when.



Louisville got a #2 seed in the Alamo Region and will face #15 seed Marist in the first round of play. Game time is scheduled for

8 p.m. on Monday, March 22nd. and the contest will be shown on ESPN.



UofL (23-3) is making its 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament and enters as a No. 2 seed for the first time in program history.



The Cardinals are coming off their fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship and are ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press poll.



The Louisville/Marist winner will play the winner of No. 7 seed Northwestern (15-8) and No. 10 seed Central Florida (16-4), which tips at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU.



Jeff Walz is familiar with the Red Hawks head coach Brian Giorgis and the Red Hawks style of play. Walz has faced Marist twice in his time at Louisville, losing to them 74-68 back on Dec. 18th, 2010 in the Duel In The Desert in Las Vegas and defeating them 65-53 on Nov. 27th., 2015 in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, FL.



Marist went 18-3 in the 2020-21 season and won the MAAC Conference regular season and tournament titles. They were impressive in a 68-30 conference final win over St. Peter, a team that had beaten them 58-51 a week earlier on the Red Wolves home court.



Louisville and Marist had no common opponents in the 2020-21 season.



The Poughkeepsie, NY college is led in scoring by 5'11" junior guard Sarah Barcello, with 12.9 ppg. 6'2" senior forward Willow Duffell averages 12.5 ppg and leads the Red Hawks in rebounding with 9.2 grabs per contest. 5'8 sophomore guard Trinasia Kennedy averages 9.9 ppg, 6'4" freshman forward Caitlin Weimar puts up 8.8 ppg and is second in rebounding with 7.5 a contest. 5'8" guard Allie Best rounds out the starting line for Marist -- 7.6 ppg for her.



Best, Kennedy and Barcello are considered the three-point threats and the Red Hawks attempt around 17 threes a contest, making around six a night.



Marist averages 63.6 points a game while allowing 50.1. They're out-rebounding foes 38.2 to 33.9 a night.



Duffell was named MVP of the MAAC Tournament and Best and Weimer made the All-MAAC Tournament first team.



It is unknown at the time of this article whether the Cards will start out in the Alamodome, which will have two courts set up, or play in one of the other four locations -- St. Mary's University, UTSA Convocation Center, Texas State or University of Texas. Making just a semi-logical guess here, with the contest on ESPN proper and the Cards a #2 seed, I'm thinking Louisville will play in the Alamodome.



Tournament time and March Madness is here, It's win or go home time.



--sonja--