WBB 82 - EKU 38

The Cards got a huge defensive performance last night and Kianna Smith connected on five threes in the 44 point rout of the Colonels? The Cards held EKU to 25% shooting and forced 25 turnovers,



Walz played a lot of players and combinations in the win, Liz Dixon drew the start,,,with Olivia Cochran still on concussion protocol,



Peyton Verhulst went for double figures off the bench and the Cards held the visitors from Richmond to just 10 second half point,



Angel McCaughey was in the YUM -- providing color commentary on the ACCN broadcast and Asia Durr was also spotted in one of the suites.



A fun win-- a fun atmosphere in the Yum (until the end of Volleyball) and the Cards dominated another in-srare opponent,



--sonja--