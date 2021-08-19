Walz Presser Thursday 2 p.m.

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
5,774
2,315
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
Jeff Walz will meet with the media today (on-line) at 2 p.m. today. No earth-shattering news is expected. as it was explained to me, "Coach hasn't held a presser in awhile, so it's a "catch-up, how we're doing" type of thing.

There should be plenty to discuss. Payton Verhulst and the U19's, Alexia Mobley and her signing and reclassification to the 2021 class, the five first-timers that'll join the program and whatever else the assorted media drags out.

I won't personally be monitoring the event, but UofL is good at getting these out pretty quickly for public listening after they occur and I'll add the link here probably tomorrow. I know Paulie plans on participating and he usually records these, so maybe he'll share his Cardinal Couple recording with me to bring to you.

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: CardsFirst
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Walz teleconference 5/11/21

Replies
6
Views
429
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
WahooCard
W
Sonja

Walz Presser

Replies
1
Views
139
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
mwatson61
mwatson61
Sonja

Walz Today at 2 p.m.

Replies
1
Views
117
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
FlavRunit
F
Sonja

WBB Cards dry up Ducks early -- win preseason WNIT

Replies
12
Views
369
Premium: Collision Course
mwatson61
mwatson61
Sonja

Louisville women's basketball mauls Middle Tennessee 80-26

Replies
1
Views
291
Premium: Collision Course
Pervis_Griffith
Pervis_Griffith

Latest posts

Top Bottom