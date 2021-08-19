Walz Presser Thursday 2 p.m.

Jeff Walz will meet with the media today (on-line) at 2 p.m. today. No earth-shattering news is expected. as it was explained to me, "Coach hasn't held a presser in awhile, so it's a "catch-up, how we're doing" type of thing.



There should be plenty to discuss. Payton Verhulst and the U19's, Alexia Mobley and her signing and reclassification to the 2021 class, the five first-timers that'll join the program and whatever else the assorted media drags out.



I won't personally be monitoring the event, but UofL is good at getting these out pretty quickly for public listening after they occur and I'll add the link here probably tomorrow. I know Paulie plans on participating and he usually records these, so maybe he'll share his Cardinal Couple recording with me to bring to you.



--sonja--