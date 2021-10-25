Volleyball downs Pitt in five sets

It was a classic yesterday in the LNFCU. In aspects of how #2 Louisville Volleyball might handle post season regional play, Louisville got a match-long, intensive test from #4 Pittsburgh but managed the final two points in the deciding set and came away the winner.



The "A-team" (Aiko, the Anna's, Ayden and Amaya) felt the heat in a packed L&N Federal Credit Union from a foe that refused to go away and they, along with "Claire in the air" Chaussee, Tori Dilfer and freshmen Elena Scott were in their toughest battle of the season. The sets bounced back and forth between the two squads -- Pitt taking set one, UofL set two and three and Pitt taking set four to force a fifth set.



Pitt didn't do themselves any favors with numerous hitting and net errors, but they unleashed the force that is grad-transfer Member-Meneh on the Cards and she was a thorn in Louisville's side all afternoon.



It came down to a 13-13 tie in set five. And, Anna Stevenson saved the day. A ferocious kill that it gave the Cards a one-point edge. And, then a block of a Kayla Lund kill attempt by Stevenson and Dilfer.



A joyous celebration erupted following that on the Cards end of the court. On the other end, Pitt walked off stunned and dismayed.



They probably consoled themselves with the knowledge that they'll get a rematch with the Cards in Pitt.



And that one will be "must-see" TV.



--sonja--