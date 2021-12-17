Volley falls in five to Wisconsin

Before the match last night, I was as nervous as I have been for any U of L sporting event. Wanting so much to keep the dream season going and ending it with a national title.



What a match. VERY entertaining. Some of those rallies were absolutely epic. And holy moly ... Wisconsin had some gigantors on their squad. It totally sucked to come out on the losing end.



But I was super proud of our ladies. They were impressive. From beginning to end .... and the sportsmanship they showed in what had to be a very disappointing end was inspiring. Great ambassadors for the school, the sport, and themselves in general.





I am looking forward to seeing what we do next year.



Congrats to the team -- and thanks for all you gave this year!