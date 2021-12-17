Volley falls in five to Wisconsin

Sonja
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jun 20, 2001
-
- 5,999
-
- 2,626
-
- 26
Not a lot to say about this one, sad for the Cards. But, it was an excellent match and the Huskies went on the last and final run to take this five set thriller.
Sometimes, you just face a stronger opponent.
Louisville battled with all their heart and energy though and it was a truly amazing season for the Cards.
Sometimes, words just can't sum up a match that had so many great blocks, serves, digs and contested points. Wisconsin may have scored more points than us overall, but Louisville didn't lose it to them...they just were second best.
The future is bright. We have a wonderful coach and a ton of talent returning.
--sonja--
