Volley falls in five to Wisconsin

Jun 20, 2001
Not a lot to say about this one, sad for the Cards. But, it was an excellent match and the Huskies went on the last and final run to take this five set thriller.

Sometimes, you just face a stronger opponent.

Louisville battled with all their heart and energy though and it was a truly amazing season for the Cards.

Sometimes, words just can't sum up a match that had so many great blocks, serves, digs and contested points. Wisconsin may have scored more points than us overall, but Louisville didn't lose it to them...they just were second best.

The future is bright. We have a wonderful coach and a ton of talent returning.

--sonja--
 
Truly heartbreaking but yet inspiring to watch these young women work so hard with so much passion and effort to only fall short of their goal. They achieved so much. They fought back more than a couple of times but the Badgers were equal to the task. As sometimes in basketball their height was hard to overcome. Really proud of this Cardinal team! Best wishes to all the girls in their future endeavors. Great job by the coaching staff!
 
I was concerned when I found out about Wisconsin’s size. Those women are tall. The Cards had one heck of a season. And now that they’ve gotten a taste of the Final 4 we should see it again.
 
CardinalSports

The definitive source for all Louisville news.
louisville.rivals.com

Please read the comments by Anna and Tori. They were special to the Cards and made a season most of us will not forget. The difference between winning and losing in the match played last night is minuscule. I am sad about the loss but relish this team. They have left quite a legacy.

gocards.com

No. 1 Louisville Falls in NCAA National Semifinals - University of Louisville Athletics

Anna DeBeer recorded a season-high 20 kills, adding 10 digs as No. 1 University of Louisville volleyball fell in the Final Four semifinals 3-2 to No. 4 Wisconsin on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.
gocards.com gocards.com
 
The team was special and gave us something to be proud of. They fought hard last night, just came up a little short to a great team.
The regional at Freedom Hall was amazing, can't wait to host again!
 
Before the match last night, I was as nervous as I have been for any U of L sporting event. Wanting so much to keep the dream season going and ending it with a national title.

What a match. VERY entertaining. Some of those rallies were absolutely epic. And holy moly ... Wisconsin had some gigantors on their squad. It totally sucked to come out on the losing end.

But I was super proud of our ladies. They were impressive. From beginning to end .... and the sportsmanship they showed in what had to be a very disappointing end was inspiring. Great ambassadors for the school, the sport, and themselves in general.


I am looking forward to seeing what we do next year.

Congrats to the team -- and thanks for all you gave this year!
 
