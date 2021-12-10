VB dismisses Gators in straight sets

Louisville Cardinals Volleyball advances to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen by getting the broom out on Florida yesterday in Freedom Hall. A crowd of 3000+ watched the Cards go to 31-0 on the season with the three set win.



#1 seed defeating a #16 seed is usually money in the bank, especially when the #1 seed is at home. Home took on a different meaning Thursday for the Cards, moving to Freedom Hall because of NCAA capacity dèmans and conflicts getting into the KFC YUM CENTER. Bellarmine, playing the good sport and swapping venues and locations for three day.



About the match? The score line was 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 Cards. Louisville produced 43 kills on the UF squad and hit a not-too-shabby .341 for the match.



Kudos to Anna Tillman, who had seven kills on just nine swings.



Yes, the Gators dud put up a bit of a challenge in the second set. They actually led 19-17 late and the Cards called a timeout to discuss it. What resulted was a 8-1 UofL run that ended the set. Claire Chausee and Aiko Jones shining during the ending sweep. As it's been mentioned many times, the Cards are going to eventually get you -- the only variables are how many and who on the squad will deliver the blows.



So, it's on to Georgia Tech in the Elite Eight. The Yellow Jackets stung Ohio State in three sets, but they were pretty close sets -- 25-22, 26-24, 25-21.



These two know each other. Louisville swept Tech home and away during the ACC slate -- when Tech was ranked #18 and #14.



We all know the old adage abou how hard it is to defeat an opponent three times. Maybe, but Louisville blocked extremely well against GT and I don't see that changing.



Saturday 6 p.m. in "the hall" and on ESPNU. It was great fun to have and hear Katie George on yesterday's call and we can only hope we get her again Saturday.



--;sonja--