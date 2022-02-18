UNC 66 - CARDS WBB 65

# 3 Louisville women's basketball lost a heartbreaker Thursday night in Chapel Hill to #23 North Carolina 66-65. The Heels took the lead with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter on two Kennedy Todd-Williams free throws and the Cards missed two shots as time ran out, giving UNC the upset win.



The Cards got the ball to Kianna Smith as time ran down but her three-point attempt bounced off the rim. Chelsie Hall grabbed the miss and sent a shot to the hoop, a shot that hung on the rim before rolling off on the left side. The Heels erupted from the bench in joyous celebration as a stunned Cards team walked the court with their third loss of the season.



Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 17 points. Olivia Cochran had a strong second half with 12 of her 14 points. The loss is the first in nine meetings versus the Tar Heels in ACC competition.



The Cards return to action Sunday when #23 Virginia Tech comes to town for a 2 p.m. contest.





