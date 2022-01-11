SYRACUSE GAME THURSDAY

From my sources, I'm hearing that Walz expects almost full participation for Wednesday practice and Thursday's game with Syracuse at the KFC YUM Center is "a go".



Also, in scheduling adjustments. the Cards WBB squad will now make up the Miami game down there on Tuesday Feb 1 at 7 p.m. Louisville WBB will be at home against Duke on Sunday January 30th, and at Clemson 2/3 and at Syracuse on Feb 6th



--sonja--