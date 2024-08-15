ADVERTISEMENT

Ron English addressed the media... and it was awesome

Usually these practice interviews are bland-ish, this one with Ron English was very enlightening.

A few notable comments that English made:

-- Said coaching was part of the disappointing end to last season. Alluded to the staff needing to continue to evolve as the season goes on when teams have more talent. English said he visited coaches across the country in the off-season to add things in.

-- Said this is as much depth as he's ever had as a DC. Talked about how when Brownlee was out last year, they couldn't really matchup with certain teams. Feels like he has four guys at corner and four guys at safety that can all rotate in with no drop off. He he has so many guys in the secondary that it's almost been hard in practice to get every guy enough reps.

-- Talked very highly of Tamarion McDonald, Tennessee transfer. Is developing into a leader, such a good person, cares about helping players. Said he told him his play on the field is going to make guys follow his lead.

-- Said at linebacker that Stanquan has continued to grow. Said Capers has been doing great, and said he could have folded up, but he didn't and continued to work. Has gotten closer to the weight that they want to him play.

He LOVES this defense.
 
