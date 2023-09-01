Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
- 12,086
- 34,013
- 26
A couple tidbits worth passing along:
I’m told this process has been going on as far back as 2-3 weeks. Obviously it didn’t leak until recently, but it has been something going on behind the scenes.
There’s a strong Nike connection with the Capital City Go-Go, which is probably why there is mutual internet between the team and Nolan.
The final two candidates are LSU’s Cody Toppert and Louisville’s Nolan Smith. I’m told a decision will be made this weekend, and a source indicated that it’s likely to be Toppert, but could go either way.
