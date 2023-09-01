ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Real quick on Nolan

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,086
34,013
26
A couple tidbits worth passing along:

I’m told this process has been going on as far back as 2-3 weeks. Obviously it didn’t leak until recently, but it has been something going on behind the scenes.

There’s a strong Nike connection with the Capital City Go-Go, which is probably why there is mutual internet between the team and Nolan.

The final two candidates are LSU’s Cody Toppert and Louisville’s Nolan Smith. I’m told a decision will be made this weekend, and a source indicated that it’s likely to be Toppert, but could go either way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Real quick

Replies
141
Views
9K
Premium: Collision Course
CardsFirst
CardsFirst
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Notes from the weekend...

Replies
555
Views
18K
Premium: Collision Course
Cardiac Red
Cardiac Red
shadow force

Nolan Smith Was Source Of Leak

Replies
6
Views
2K
Forum: Louisville Men’s Basketball
Mike'sMarbles
M
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Pat Kelsey is the guy, and I’m excited

Replies
35
Views
3K
Premium: Collision Course
MikeyAFitz
MikeyAFitz
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Monday afternoon update

Replies
513
Views
14K
Premium: Collision Course
vivid_red
vivid_red
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today