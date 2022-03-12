Purcell to Miss. St.

Cards associate WBB coach Sam Purcell has accepted the head WBB coaching job at Mississippi State.

I am surprised but happy that Sam gets an HC chance. Great guy, works so hard on the recruiting trail and definitely knows the game.

Sonja said:
Cards associate WBB coach Sam Purcell has accepted the head WBB coaching job at Mississippi State.

I am surprised but happy that Sam gets an HC chance. Great guy, works so hard on the recruiting trail and definitely knows the game.

How much of an impact will this have on our recruiting?
 
I am sure Jeff will be able to find a very suitable replacement. I am sure Sam was a key member of Jeff’s recruiting team and will be missed.
 
I think the good thing is that Louisville has established itself as a top program. That in itself should help secure our recruiting capabilities. Sam is a good recruiter but he wasn’t the only one.
 
It will be interesting to see how the battle for #6 ranked, Mississippi native Madison Booker ends up. She was a heavy lean apparently to UofL before Sam took the job. Stay tuned.
 
I would love to see Ramani and maybe another player or two follow Sam to help him get his program started right away….
 
In the transfer portal, anything can happen. Where would the Cards WBB program be this year without portal additions Hall and Engstler.

I don't think Purcell would purposely try to hamstring Louisville by hinting any of them try the portal, but...in the words of the MSU AD:

"During our search, Sam routinely emerged as one of the nation's elite recruiters and more importantly, a terrific fit to lead our program," Cohen said. "Sam has been an integral part of some of the most successful teams in women's basketball. He is creative, meticulous, and has shown a proven ability to recruit the nation's top talent and develop student-athletes. Sam is synonymous with the Mississippi State culture and understands the deep meaning of family. We are confident that Sam will elevate every facet of our program. We are pleased to welcome him, his wife Meghan, and his three daughters Reese, Rylee and Reagan to the Mississippi State family."

OK, AD speak to a certain extent, but I'm sure Coach Walz and whoever he designates as his new, chief recruiter will have to react swiftly to contact any 2023 and beyond potential Cardinals Sam had been in touch with. i "think" the incoming 2022 five signees are safe , but, who can confidently predict the thought pattern of a 17 yr. old?

The Cards survived Sam Williams going to EKU. They'll survive this. I do hope it creates a chance for Cortnee Walton, who joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff in June 2019 in recruiting operations, with a return to Louisville. She'd love a chance to get back to the Ville and has gained a lot of experience at GT.

Tear up the SEC, Sam.

Listening to Sam's MSU introduction. Great personally and will do a good job for MSU
 
