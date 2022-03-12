Purcell to Miss. St.

In the transfer portal, anything can happen. Where would the Cards WBB program be this year without portal additions Hall and Engstler.



I don't think Purcell would purposely try to hamstring Louisville by hinting any of them try the portal, but...in the words of the MSU AD:



"During our search, Sam routinely emerged as one of the nation's elite recruiters and more importantly, a terrific fit to lead our program," Cohen said. "Sam has been an integral part of some of the most successful teams in women's basketball. He is creative, meticulous, and has shown a proven ability to recruit the nation's top talent and develop student-athletes. Sam is synonymous with the Mississippi State culture and understands the deep meaning of family. We are confident that Sam will elevate every facet of our program. We are pleased to welcome him, his wife Meghan, and his three daughters Reese, Rylee and Reagan to the Mississippi State family."



OK, AD speak to a certain extent, but I'm sure Coach Walz and whoever he designates as his new, chief recruiter will have to react swiftly to contact any 2023 and beyond potential Cardinals Sam had been in touch with. i "think" the incoming 2022 five signees are safe , but, who can confidently predict the thought pattern of a 17 yr. old?



The Cards survived Sam Williams going to EKU. They'll survive this. I do hope it creates a chance for Cortnee Walton, who joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff in June 2019 in recruiting operations, with a return to Louisville. She'd love a chance to get back to the Ville and has gained a lot of experience at GT.



Tear up the SEC, Sam.



--sonja--