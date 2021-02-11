Preseason ACC Coaches Poll

For the third consecutive year, Louisville was selected as the favorite to win the ACC. The Cards received 11 of the 14 first place votes to win the Atlantic Division, followed by NC State, FSU, and Clemson, each receiving one vote a piece. The Coastal was a tighter race with Miami picked as the favorite, receiving seven first place votes, followed by Virginia with five. I don’t put much stock in preseason rankings, especially this year considering the expanded rosters, but Louisville is definitely in the drivers seat going into the season.



