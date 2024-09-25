ADVERTISEMENT

FB RECRUITING: Note on current commit + potential flips?

Ty Spalding

Burrus was able to take in his first game at Louisville since committing to the program. It stood out to him how focused the team was pre-game and how good the atmosphere was in the stadium. He was also able to bring his teammates Damien Shanklin (LSU commit) and Jerimy Finch Jr. along on the trip. Burrus is considering enrolling early to get to Louisville sooner.




n.rivals.com

Midwest Rumor Mill: Big games lead to big visits

Four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson received an offer from Ohio State during his visit this weekend.
