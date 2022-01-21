NCST 68 - Cards WBB 59

Louisville women's basketball had a 14 point lead over NC State going into the fourth quarter of last night's game in Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC. It looked like the Cards were on their way to their 16th straight win.

Someone forgot to tell the Wolfpack, though.

The home team went on a 31-9 final quarter run to pass the Cards and go on to a nine-point 68-59 win before a loud ans appreciative crowd.

NC State shot 11-14 in the final 10 minutes and gor a huge effort from freshman transfer Diamond Johnson. Louisville, on the other hand, went 3-14 from the floor (21,4%) and the heralded Cards defense had no answers to stop the Wolfpack.

When Jeff Walz teased Holly Rowe on ESPN at halftime thar the Cards might want to leave with their 34-21 lead because of inclement weather, he probably should have followed his advice. A 17-0 NCST fourth quarter run sealed the deal for Wes Moore's bunch. Louisville had seven of their 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Cochran led the Cards with 19 points, Emily Engstler added 15 and Hailey Van Lith had 13 for UofL

The Cards return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host Wake Forest. The Demon aDeacons fe) last night at home to Clemson 66-44..

--sonja--
 
The game last night means nothing unless the Cards let it get into their minds that they can’t beat NC State. At worst it will cost them one place on the seed line in March. Fortunately UofL has a veteran team and should rebound.
It is annoying that if the Cards meet NC State in the ACC tournament it will be in Greensboro. While they won’t have the home court advantage they had last night they still have an advantage playing close to their campus. An advantage the Cards never have in ACC post season play.
 
It’s games like this that really makes we wish TJ had built that on campus arena. While the arena is small, the packed crowd played a huge roll in our demise. Also, the large student representation is something Jeff has not been able to attract to the Yum! Center. We started to tire midway through the third quarter as our shots started clanking off the rim. Once they got hot starting the 4th, their crowd made the difference and we were toast. Hopefully we meet in the ACC Conference title game, it seems the media puts more weight in winning the tournament championship over the regular season championship. We’ll be ready and waiting for them.
 
Since the 17-18 season Louisville has played NC St 8 times, winning the first 5 and losing the last 3. Only 2 of those games have been at home. All of the others in NC, three in Raleigh and three in Greensboro.

Last night reminded me of a game the men played at Virginia Commonwealth in Denny Crum’s last season. They played in a new arena that was packed with about 6-7 thousand fans. The game was part of some settlement UofL had to make because VCU, which was in the Metro with Louisville was left out of CUSA. Louisville had a big lead early but VCU began to come back midway through the second half. That was the loudest arena I’ve ever been in. VCU won going away.
 
It was ironic that all season we play poorly in the 1st period and the last 3 periods we get stronger. Last night we reversed it where we played really good the first 3 periods and ran out of gas in the 4th. I think once we ran out of gas I would have gone with 2 bigs and attack down low. As long as we bounce back and start a new streak we are going to be OK. This is UNCST‘s big year because they have had this team together for 4 years now with 2 players on their 5th year. After this year they lose their entire starting lineup.
 
