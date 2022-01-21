NCST 68 - Cards WBB 59

Louisville women's basketball had a 14 point lead over NC State going into the fourth quarter of last night's game in Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC. It looked like the Cards were on their way to their 16th straight win.



Someone forgot to tell the Wolfpack, though.



The home team went on a 31-9 final quarter run to pass the Cards and go on to a nine-point 68-59 win before a loud ans appreciative crowd.



NC State shot 11-14 in the final 10 minutes and gor a huge effort from freshman transfer Diamond Johnson. Louisville, on the other hand, went 3-14 from the floor (21,4%) and the heralded Cards defense had no answers to stop the Wolfpack.



When Jeff Walz teased Holly Rowe on ESPN at halftime thar the Cards might want to leave with their 34-21 lead because of inclement weather, he probably should have followed his advice. A 17-0 NCST fourth quarter run sealed the deal for Wes Moore's bunch. Louisville had seven of their 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter.



Olivia Cochran led the Cards with 19 points, Emily Engstler added 15 and Hailey Van Lith had 13 for UofL



The Cards return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host Wake Forest. The Demon aDeacons fe) last night at home to Clemson 66-44..



--sonja--