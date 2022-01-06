Louisville WBB VS PITT

The 12-1 #2 Cards welcome in Pittsburgh Thursday night for a 6 pm contest in the KFC YUM! Center.

Pittsburgh comes in at 9-4 with a 0-2 ACC record. NC State bear them 89-54 in Pittsburgh and Notre Dame handled them 85-59 in South Bend. The Panthers beat Holy Cross last time out 67-56 back on December 22nd.

Jayna Everett leads the Panthers with 15 points per outing. Others to watch? Amber Brown goes for 9.5 a game and Rita Igbokwe averages 1,6 blocks a game. List King grabs 8.8 boards an affair, fourth best in the ACC.

The Cards lead the series 21-2 and UofL is 10-0 at home against them.

Last year Louisville romped them 82-58. Dana Evans went off for 29 points on them. The Cards did a fine job defensively, holding Pitt to 30% shooting.

Pitt does have wins over Rutgers and Northwestern this season and and took South Dakota to overtime before losing in late November.

It's a ACC NETWORK game and Jenn Hildreth and Deb Antonelli have the call. 790 AM Cards Radio also will air the game with Nick and AJ reporting on the action.

I don't expect a close one, there should be plenty of scoring and one would think Walz will be able to go deep into the reserves.

Let’s hope we build some confidence in our shooting. I don’t remember seeing so many good shots go in and out of the basket as I have witnessed this year. It’s amazing our players haven’t hung their heads due to the rim outs this year. A testament to their perseverance.
 
She got tripped up on the way to the basket and the ball went out of bounds. The ref gave the ball to Pitt and M said something to the ref and the ref called a T.
 
Wow this Pitt team is having a hard time. I imagine they haven’t had much practice time, plus they just don’t look well coached.
 
I was just going to post that I can’t believe I didn’t notice that sooner. I see where Sydni is back on the bench. She doesn’t have her hair wrapped up so I knew she wouldn’t be playing. It is good to see her and that she is OK. Wish Mykasa a quick recovery, the virus affects people differently.
 
I was just going to post that I can’t believe I didn’t notice that sooner. I see where Sydni is back on the bench. She doesn’t have her hair wrapped up so I knew she wouldn’t be playing. It is good to see her and that she is OK. Wish Mykasa a quick recovery, the virus affects people differently.
And I Konno is out too
 
I can’t believe I didn’t catch that Mykasa normally plays a lot and Kono is one that comes in often. I hope this doesn’t continue to spread among the team. This is funny but we beat Pitt worse than ND and UNCST and we had players out. The only reason I say that is because when we beat a team with players out some of our fans always point it out.
 
