Louisville WBB VS PITT

The 12-1 #2 Cards welcome in Pittsburgh Thursday night for a 6 pm contest in the KFC YUM! Center.



Pittsburgh comes in at 9-4 with a 0-2 ACC record. NC State bear them 89-54 in Pittsburgh and Notre Dame handled them 85-59 in South Bend. The Panthers beat Holy Cross last time out 67-56 back on December 22nd.



Jayna Everett leads the Panthers with 15 points per outing. Others to watch? Amber Brown goes for 9.5 a game and Rita Igbokwe averages 1,6 blocks a game. List King grabs 8.8 boards an affair, fourth best in the ACC.



The Cards lead the series 21-2 and UofL is 10-0 at home against them.



Last year Louisville romped them 82-58. Dana Evans went off for 29 points on them. The Cards did a fine job defensively, holding Pitt to 30% shooting.



Pitt does have wins over Rutgers and Northwestern this season and and took South Dakota to overtime before losing in late November.



It's a ACC NETWORK game and Jenn Hildreth and Deb Antonelli have the call. 790 AM Cards Radio also will air the game with Nick and AJ reporting on the action.



I don't expect a close one, there should be plenty of scoring and one would think Walz will be able to go deep into the reserves.



--sonja--