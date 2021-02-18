Louisville WBB vs. Pitt preview

With this latest win, Pitt improves to 19-30 all-time and 11-13 in games in Boston against the Eagles.

The Panthers now have three ACC wins, the most in a season since the 2016-17 campaign.

Pitt has scored 80+ points in two ACC games this season for the first time in program history. Pitt improves to 6-0 when they score at least 80 points in an ACC game.

The Panthers grabbed 45 rebounds in the win, their 11th time grabbing at least 40 boards in a game this season.

Pitt had 19 offensive rebounds, their fourth game this season with at least 19

#3 Louisville WBB returns to action tonight with a trip to Pittsburgh to face the 5-9, 3-8 Panthers at 8 p.m. tonight in the Peterson Event Center on the Pittsburgh campuslTonight's game will be shown on the ACC Network, with Jenn Hildreth and Deb Antonelli on the call.Pitt comes into the contest on a one-game winning streak . The Panthers travelled to Boston College for that win Tuesday night -- overcoming a 15-point first half deficit to down the Eagles 83-80. Pitt was led by Jayla Everett's 22 points and seven assists. The 15-point comeback for the Panthers marked their biggest in program history in an ACC victory and their biggest comeback win of the season. Pitt has scored 80+ points in two ACC wins this season, marking the first time in program history they have netted at least 80 points in two ACC games.Beside the win over Boston College, Pitt has conference wins over Clemson twice. The Panthers are ranked 12th out of the 13 squads still playing in the ACC.Everett leads the Panthers in scoring this season. The 5'10" guard averages 15.4 points per game and has started all 14 Panthers contests. She's also the main three-point threat, with a 41-112 (36%) success rate. Second in scoring is 5'7" guard Dayshanette Harris at 13/1 points per game. The Panthers average 69.1 points per contest while allowing 72.6 points a night. Pitt is 4-5 at home this season.6'4" post Rita Igbokwe leads Pitt in rebounding with 6.6 grabs a game. Amber Brown is second with 6.5.For Louisville, one of the keys to victory could be how well the Cards play after the brief COVID break. It'll be interesting to see how Coach Walz attacks the worst defense (in points allowed) in the ACC. The Panthers can rebound -- they are 2nd in ACC offensive rebounds with 16.3 a contest, that drops to 10th in defensive rebounding with 26.1 a game. The Cards are seventh in the ACC in offensive rebounding (12.3 a contest) and fifth in defensive rebounding (28.0).Dana Evans is the ACC's leading scorer with 20.8 points a contest, She's third in the league in three-pointers made with 50 and has a 38% success rate from beyond the arc. Evans also leads the ACC in free throw percentage -- hitting 64 of her 68 attempts for 94%. Who will show up with big games tonight besdes the potential for Dana to explode on the Pitt defense? Kianna Smith had a great effort against Georgia Tech last time out, and the post play of Liz Dixon and Olivia Cochran has created numerous problems for ACC foes this season. Cochran is 12th in the ACC in rebounds a game with 6.8 a contest.I'll also look to see how deep Walz goes into the roster tonight against the Panthers. One would normally expect a pretty decisive win against one of the ACC's lower echelon squads tonight and plenty of playing time for the Cards reserves, but how will the COVID delay affect the Cards performance and how long will Walz need to keep "the magnificent seven" of Evans, Van Lith, K. Smith, Dixon, Cochran, Balogun and Robinson on the court?Here's hoping the Cards are dealing "aces" with their shooting tonight and "the bakery" is closed in Pittsburgh.--sonja--