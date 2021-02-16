Louisville WBB vs. Pitt -- DI rankings

Sonja
A game time change announced for Louisville WBB vs. Pitt. It will now be played at 8 p.m. on Thursday and shown on the ACC Network.
Of other interest:
NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 15 – Top-16 Ranking*
1. UConn (No. 1 seed – Region 1)
2. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Region 2)
3. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Region 3)
4. Louisville (No. 1 seed – Region 4)
5. Texas A&M
6. NC State
7. Maryland
8. Arizona
9. UCLA
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Georgia
13. Tennessee
14. West Virginia
15. Indiana
16. Kentucky
--sonja--
