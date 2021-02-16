Louisville WBB vs. Pitt -- DI rankings

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
5,603
2,002
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
A game time change announced for Louisville WBB vs. Pitt. It will now be played at 8 p.m. on Thursday and shown on the ACC Network.

Of other interest:

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 15 – Top-16 Ranking*

1. UConn (No. 1 seed – Region 1)

2. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Region 2)

3. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Region 3)

4. Louisville (No. 1 seed – Region 4)

5. Texas A&M

6. NC State

7. Maryland

8. Arizona

9. UCLA

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Tennessee

14. West Virginia

15. Indiana

16. Kentucky


--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: CardsFirst and Guardman
K

KozmasAgain

3500+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
3,529
2,262
26
Nothing against UConn but they are not the best team. They are too young and they rely on a freshmen for all their scoring. Although that freshmen is very good the good teams will focus on shutting her down.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bardman and CardsFirst
mwatson61

mwatson61

Four-Star Poster
Gold Member
Jun 14, 2005
13,414
4,823
26
59
Louisville
KozmasAgain said:
Nothing against UConn but they are not the best team. They are too young and they rely on a freshmen for all their scoring. Although that freshmen is very good the good teams will focus on shutting her down.
Click to expand...
And they will stay #1 because they don’t play anyone else who will challenge them until the Tournament. I know Jeff tried, but I so wish our game was rescheduled.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bardman and CardsFirst
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,458
2,639
26
I was thinking the same thing. The UConn is not #1. Nor will they get challenged the rest of the way out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom