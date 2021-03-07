Louisville WBB vs. NC State

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
It's the ACC WBB Tournament final most predicted and expected to see today, when the Cards and Wolfpack square off at noon.

For the Cards, it has to be considered "payback" time for the loss earlier in the regular season. In the last meeting, on Feb 1st, then # 1 Louisville suffered its first loss of the season, losing to #4 NC State 74-60 inside the KFC Yum! Center. A 16-3 Wolfpack run to start the fourth quarter made it 65-47 with just over four minutes to go. Louisville responded with a 7-0 run of their own to pull within 65-54 and then Kianna Smith hit a 3-pointer to pull the Cardinals within nine at 69-60 with 1:23 remaining. Louisville would not get any closer. Dana Evans equaled her career-high with 29 points, 19 of which came in the second half. She finished 10-22 from the floor and 5-8 from 3-point range.

NC State got a big game yesterday out of "Big Smile" Elissa Cunane yesterday with 23 points and they needed it. In their 66-61 win over Georgia Tech, they trailed 48-43 after three quarters and were down 53-43 with 8:51 to go before putting a 23-13 fourth-quarter effort up against the Yellow Jackets and sending them home.

Cunane will be a problem to handle for the Cards and she's got plenty of complementary teammates to step up if the Cards shut her down, Kayla Jones, Kai Crutchfield and Jakia Brown-Turner all wnt for double figures yesterday and there's also Raina Perez and Jada Boyd on that roster who can punish opponents.

Jeff Walz stated that everyone had to play good today if the Cards were going to win. That's a pretty broad-based statement, but it has a lot of merit. The three-headed center contingent of Dixon, Cochran and Parker will need to contain Cunane. Dana Evans MUST step up today and turn in a ACC Player of the Year performance. Hailey Van Lith could be an integral factor for a Cards win if she can stay on her tournament hot streak. Kianna Smith needs to be on the mark with her shooting and Kasa Robinson's defense and recent shooting success needs to show up today.

Norika Konno had a clutch performance with a career high 10 points against Syracuse yesterday and we'll see if Walz calls on her for extended minutes today. "E" Balogun has the skills and length to create havoc when she's on the court and is capable of putting up points with her shot selection. Walz has the depth that NC State does not have, the question is how advantageous will that depth factor be against a NCST squad that has five starters that regularly go 30+ minutes for Wes Moore?

I see f keys to a Cardinal win today:

1) Rebounding HAS to improve from the first meeting, where NCST held a 44-29 advantage.

2) Louisville needs to get to the free throw line more often than they have in their first two ACC Tournament games. Getting Cunane and Jones in foul trouble could pay big dividends. Cochran needs to stop being foul prone early. I know, a lot of this depends on how the refs call it today.

3) Stay strong in the fourth quarter. NCST looked a major upset in the eye yesterday in the fourth quarter and just shut Georgia Tech down. The Cards MUST stay active, consistent and productive in the final ten minutes. Dana taking over would be nice, but, can she today?

4) Control the tempo. Louisville would be best served by controlling the pace and flow of the game against NCST today, but that will be a challenge with the way Cunane can take games over. I think you have to "rough her up" a bit with the three centers, maybe go Dixon and Cochran together on the court for extended period and make NCST turn elsewhere.

This one airs on ESPN 2 today at noon and you can always hear the call on Cards Radio 790 AM WKRD with Nick and AJ.

I love to see the "mute" button used on Muffet McGraw today over on the ACC Network, during the pre, half and post game chatter -- she's anti-UOFL ON JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING and I don't see how her presence adds anything to the three other very good analysts the network uses to provide thoughts.

--sonja--
 
K

KozmasAgain

I hope everyone for the Cards is on their game today. I watched the NCST game yesterday and I like Cubans but she hit the floor about 12 times yesterday.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Dana needs to hit a jumper soooo badly. HVL all of sudden is a bit cold again as well. I would keep working the ball down low and try to draw fouls.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

It's unreal how during tournament time, Dana Evans suddenly loses her confidence. She is pressing so bad she's become a liability so coach took her out. She's back in. Look for her to pass up shots.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

Stupid passes, ill advised shots, poor ball movement, but there playing good D. Jeff needs to get their attention somehow. If we just jump up to 45% from the field we take this thing. Work on getting Cunane in foul trouble. Their a totally different team without Cunane.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Tight game State by 1 at half this is a real defensive battle neither team is hot. State coach said the zone is bothering them they need to knock down some outside shots to bring us out. I would rather just play our offensive game with more passing instead of one on one. I really wish Dana would get hot not only for the team but for herself.

K. Smith and HVL have been the scorers mostly K. HVL came on towards the end of the half. We aren’t really looking down low I don’t know if that is by design or not. Yesterday Cunane got in foul trouble trying to defend the Tech bigs.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Charlie Creme the bracketology guy was just on talking about the implications of this game. If State wins they get a 1 seed, if we win and Georgia wins we get a 2 seed go figure.
 
Deeva

Deeva

I’m a little disappointed in Dana. I have never played basketball in my life and idk how it is out there. You are ACC player of the year for a reason. What happened to that no fear mentality?!? Let’s go!
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

The ladies are playing tight mostly because they see their leader struggling. I don't think I've ever seen a star player suddenly lose confidence so quickly. Of course when it happens, it's a Louisville player.
 
Bardman

Bardman

HVL as fouled twice. Hard to get to the foul line when the refs don’t call that contact.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Good 3rd quarter we end it on 2 Dana layups up by 3. Most importantly maybe that will get Dana going. I really like Kono she is a scoring threat and she plays good defense.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Thwt smug look on Cunane’s face says it all. If she gets the ball down the refs are going to call a foul.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Damn. Olivia’s hands with a TO, then the ‘foul’ and then an off-balance shot by Dana. Perez was clutch right there.
 
R

rh62531

The last three times down the court, Dana either missed contested shot, or threw it away.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Hindsight is 20/20 but I thought Dana should have driven the lane and then kick it out to the open shooter.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

UofL sports are the unluckiest teams in college sports. They never get the calls at the end of games. There's a lot of blame that goes the Cards way on this game, but it's the other team that gets to shoot free throws at the end of the game.
 
K

KozmasAgain

3500+
Hate to lose it but it was a great game. I hope our players use this to motivate them going forward. The sting of a tournament loss now is not as bad as a loss in the NCAA tournament.
 
R

REDFISTFURY3

Good game. Only negative i have with Jeff he needs too find some true bigs . Watching his teams over the years this seems to be the issue that hurts them most often.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

REDFISTFURY3 said:
Good game. Only negative i have with Jeff he needs too find some true bigs . Watching his teams over the years this seems to be the issue that hurts them most often.
Click to expand...
I think Cochran is the real deal, don’t forget she’s only a freshman and she went toe to toe with Cunane.

We lost that game because we played me ball not team ball in the last 3 minutes. Dana didn’t do us any favors in the last 90 seconds. Two mental mistakes cost us big time
 
