Louisville WBB gains #1 seed in Wichita Region and will face Albany Friday

The Louisville WBB squad got the #1 seed in the Wichita Region of the NCAA WBB Tournament and will face Albany Friday in the KFC YUM Centerbat a time to be announced.
The team gathered at the Hurstboune County Club to watch the Selection Show and was excited and pleased to get the seed.
The boys over at Cardinal Couple accompanied me to the showing and there are quite a few interviews with coaches
, players and staff over at that site. CARDINAL COUPLE (click for site). I think I even make a cameo appearance in a few of the videos. A special thanks to Jared Anderson and Paulie for their work and for agreeing to share with me.
A nice crowd and plenty of access to the squad was available. Naturally, the Wichita Region was announced last on the ESPN broadcast of the show and pandemonium erupted when the Cards were announced as the top seed in Wichita. .
The other top seeds are South Carolina in the Greensboro Region, NC State in the Bridgeport Region, and Stanford in 5he Spokane Region.
-sonja--
