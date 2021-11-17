LOUISVILLE WBB 82 - BELLARMINE 25

The Cards WBB squad opened the home regular schedule with a convincing win over the BELLARMINE Knights Tuesday Night with a 57 point-win.



It was a rough night for the Knights. Walz didn't run the score up, he played all 13 eligible and sat the starters in the fourth quarter. The Cards shot 50% from the floor while holding Bellarmine to 14.9%.



I had to work, did not attend, but caught the radio feed. For a detailed discussion of the "W", I'll suggest you check out Paulie's article at Cardinal Couple.



UTM tonight. The return of Robins (who, yes, is a senior -- thanks for pointing out my earlier error) The Skyhawls are 2-1, beaten by Kansas State and downing WKU and NC A&T.



7 p.m. at the YUM! Former WBB Jess Laemmle is doing color analysis work on the ACCNX. The word I heard is that Jess is top notch.



--sonja--