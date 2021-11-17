LOUISVILLE WBB 82 - BELLARMINE 25

www.cardinalcouple.com
The Cards WBB squad opened the home regular schedule with a convincing win over the BELLARMINE Knights Tuesday Night with a 57 point-win.

It was a rough night for the Knights. Walz didn't run the score up, he played all 13 eligible and sat the starters in the fourth quarter. The Cards shot 50% from the floor while holding Bellarmine to 14.9%.

I had to work, did not attend, but caught the radio feed. For a detailed discussion of the "W", I'll suggest you check out Paulie's article at Cardinal Couple.

UTM tonight. The return of Robins (who, yes, is a senior -- thanks for pointing out my earlier error) The Skyhawls are 2-1, beaten by Kansas State and downing WKU and NC A&T.

7 p.m. at the YUM! Former WBB Jess Laemmle is doing color analysis work on the ACCNX. The word I heard is that Jess is top notch.

--sonja--
 
Robins is listed as a sophomore on UTM page at ESPN. I think that's right. She played her Freshman year at UofL in 18-19. Her second year at Louisville was 19-20 but that was a medical redshirt because of a foot injury. She transferred to UTM after the 20 season. Played what would have been her sophomore year last season there but because of Covid
everyone gets a free year. So technically she’s still a sophomore eligibility wise.

If that’s correct she could do get a two year graduate degree on scholarship at UTM or do a grad transfer transfer somewhere else for another two years.
 
Jessica Laemmle did a great job as the color analyst for the Bellarmine game.
 
