Indiana opened as 2.5 pt favorite on Fanduel. Pomeroy ratings have it IU 77-74. Teams are polar opposites since IU has strong frontcourt and only shoots about 17.5 threes a game vs. Cards shooting 34 a game. Cards are shooting 29% from three but at some point will shoot better than that based on career averages of team so this tournament would be a good time to start shooting better. Tip off at Noon Wednesday.