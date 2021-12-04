Louisville Volleyball sweeps UIC

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
5,968
2,578
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
A three set 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 for Louisville Volleyball over UIC.

UofL gets Ball St Saturday, who knocked Michigan out in four sets.

A close second set but the Cards dominated UIC in sets one and three.

Birdland tomorrow in the LNFCU.

One down, five to go. Malik Cunningham was there, wonder if Satterfield, Neeli and/ or Vince drop in tomorrow?

--sonja--
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Volleyball vs Ball State

Replies
6
Views
79
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Cardsfan62
Cardsfan62
Sonja

Volleyball faces UIC

Replies
1
Views
61
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

Volleyball sweeps Notre Dame

Replies
1
Views
86
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
WahooCard
W
Sonja

Volleyball faces Notre Dame tonight

Replies
7
Views
101
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
KozmasAgain
K
Sonja

Volleyball Sweeps Canes

Replies
0
Views
61
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja

Latest posts

Top Bottom