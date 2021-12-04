Louisville Volleyball sweeps UIC

A three set 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 for Louisville Volleyball over UIC.



UofL gets Ball St Saturday, who knocked Michigan out in four sets.



A close second set but the Cards dominated UIC in sets one and three.



Birdland tomorrow in the LNFCU.



One down, five to go. Malik Cunningham was there, wonder if Satterfield, Neeli and/ or Vince drop in tomorrow?



--sonja--