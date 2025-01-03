Cody Williams
No-Ranking Prospect
Silver Member
-
- Jan 2, 2025
-
- 16
-
- 39
-
- 1
What's going on everyone. My name is Cody, and I am a new Staff Writer here for Cardinal Sports. I am thrilled to be apart of such an amazing team and community. I just posted my first article, previewing the Cards' matchup vs UVA on Saturday. I will post the link below. Check it out!
https://louisville.rivals.com/news/virginia-preview-1-4-25
I look forward to getting to know everyone, as well as cheering on our Cards!
https://louisville.rivals.com/news/virginia-preview-1-4-25
I look forward to getting to know everyone, as well as cheering on our Cards!
Last edited: