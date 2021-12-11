Louisville VB vs Georgia Tech

Louisville and Georgia Tech have faced each other twice this season already, with the Cardinals winning both matches 3-0.



In Atlanta on October third, the Cards took a 25-`5, 36-34, 25-22 match. That second set win for UofL was memorable for its length and Tech's refusal to go away quietly. In Louisville on Nov 12th, the Cards swept GT 25-21, 25-21, 27-25. Once again, GT made in difficult for the Cards, taking Louisville to bonus ball in set three.



Tech is 26-5 overall and went 14-4 in the ACC this season. Besides the two Louisville losses, they have fallen against Pitt, Notre Dame and UCLA once.



Under head coach Michelle Collier the Yellow Jackets advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round for the first time since 2004 last season and earned the programs first tournament win in 17 years. This year, Georgia Tech has advanced to the Elite Eight for first time since 2003 and the second time in program history after sweeping The Citadel and WKU in Atlanta and Ohio State in Louisville in the Tournament.



Offensively, Tech is led by ACC Player of the Year Julia Bergmann who has a team-high 493 kills and 35 aces and is hitting .298 with 272 digs and 63 blocks. In Louisville, Bergmann had 15 kills -- in Atlanta she tallied 12.



GT does have a win over Pitt this season -- Oct 10th in Pittsburgh -- 3-2. The.Yellow Jackets lost the return match against the Panthers on Nov 19th in Atlanta 3-1.



For Louisville, Aiko Jones is 3rd in ACC with .36 aces per set; 6th in ACC with 1.15 blocks per set; 4th in ACC with 37 total aces; 6th in ACC with 120 total blocks3rd in ACC with 10.73 assists per set; 3rd in ACC with 1,116 total assists Amaya Tillman is 2nd in ACC, 8th in NCAA with 1.38 blocks per set; 4th in ACC with .369 hitting percentage; 3rd in ACC with 139 total blocks. Anna Stevenson is 4th in ACC with 1.29 blocks per set; 1st in ACC, 7th in NCAA with .432 hitting percentage; 4th in ACC with 132 total blocks 13th in ACC Anna DeBeer has 3.22 kills per set Elena Scott is 8th in the ACC with 383 total digs



It should be a fun, and possibly close one today at Freedom Hall. 6 p.m. on ESPNU -- and I would imagine tickets are available is you want to attend live. I know the Cardina Couple Boys will discuss it at length on their podcast today at 11 a.m. You can find thee link on the Cardinal Coupe Radio Hour You Tube Page.



--sonja--