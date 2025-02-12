Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,788
-
- 36,890
-
- 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men’s basketball hits the road for a two-game away stretch starting with NC State on Wednesday night in Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.
Louisville enters Wednesday night having won 12 of its last 13, most recently beating Miami 88-78 at home on Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack have lost eight straight and is returning from the west coast swing with two losses to Cal and Stanford.
The all-time series between Louisville and NC State is tied at 14-14 - the most recent meeting being in the opening round of the ACC Tournament in 2024 where the Cardinals fell 94-85 and the Wolfpack began its magical run to the Final Four. NC State holds a 7-6 edge when playing the series in Raleigh.
GAME 25
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ESPN2 (Mike Monaco, pxp | Debbie Antonelli, analysis)
Live Stats: NC State Live Stats
CARDINAL NOTES
Louisville enters Wednesday night having won 12 of its last 13, most recently beating Miami 88-78 at home on Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack have lost eight straight and is returning from the west coast swing with two losses to Cal and Stanford.
The all-time series between Louisville and NC State is tied at 14-14 - the most recent meeting being in the opening round of the ACC Tournament in 2024 where the Cardinals fell 94-85 and the Wolfpack began its magical run to the Final Four. NC State holds a 7-6 edge when playing the series in Raleigh.
GAME 25
Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship);
Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)
Watch: ESPN2 (Mike Monaco, pxp | Debbie Antonelli, analysis)
Live Stats: NC State Live Stats
CARDINAL NOTES
- Louisville was missing two starters for most of the game against Miami on Saturday and only had seven scholarship players available as Chucky Hepburn was out (groin) and James Scott suffered an injury just seven minutes into the game.
- Fifth-year senior guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. earned ACC Player of the Week on Monday and became the third Cardinal to earn the weekly honor this season as Reyne Smith got the accolade on Dec. 23 and Chucky Hepburn had the title on Dec. 2.It’s the first time in Louisville’s 11 years in the ACC that three different players have earned the weekly nod. It’s the first time since the 2014-15 season that Louisville has earned the award more than twice in a single season, as Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier combined for it five times that year.
- Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals are one of the most improved teams from the end of 2023-24 to now, accounting for the NET and number of wins.
- Louisville’s 10-game winning streak was the longest winning streak since the Cardinals won 10 in a row between Jan. 7 and Feb. 8, 2020.
- Four of Louisville’s six losses have all come to teams now ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 3 Duke (20-3), No. 5 Tennessee (20-4), No. 15 Kentucky (16-7), and No. 19 Ole Miss (18-6). As of Feb. 10, those teams, along with Oklahoma (16-7) are a combined 90-27.
- At SMU on Jan. 21, Chucky Hepburn broke the UofL single game assists record with 16. Reyne Smith broke the program’s single game made 3’s record with 10. Louisville became the only DI team this century to have a player with 10+ 3’s and 15+ assists in the same game. The Last NBA team to do it was the Warriors with Klay Thompson (10 3PM) and Steph Curry (15 AST) on Nov. 20, 2022.
- Against North Carolina on Jan. 1, Chucky Hepburn made 16 free throws, tying the program record for free throws made in a single game.
- As of Feb. 10, Louisville is sixth in the country in 3-point attempts per game (30.7).
- As of Feb. 10, Chucky Hepburn is 15th in the country in assists per game (6.2) and 19th total assists (143). He’s also 17th in total steals (54) and 15th in steals per game (2.35). Reyne Smith is second in the country in 3’s per game (3.79) and second in total 3-pointers (91). He’s third in total 3-point attempts (231).
- Sophomore forward James Scott is tied for second in the country in dunks as of Feb. 10 with 52 makes on the year, according to Bart Torvik. He leads the ACC in that category and is tied for fifth on Louisville’s dunks in a single season list.