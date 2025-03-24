Ty Spalding
Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
-
- Aug 23, 2018
-
- 12,952
-
- 37,593
-
- 26
The University of Louisville Football Pro Day is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25 in the Trager Indoor Practice Facility. Individual workouts will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. Here is a list of the players who are scheduled to work out for NFL personnel on Tuesday morning.
Quarterbacks
Tyler Shough (9)
Wide Receivers
JaCorey Brooks (1)
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (24)
Tight Ends
Mark Redman (83)
Fullbacks
Duane Martin (45)
Offensive Line
Michael Gonzalez (68)
Jonathan Mendoza (76)
Defensive Line
Ashton Gillotte (9)
Thor Griffith (50)
Myles Jernigan (33)
Richard Kinley (91)
Tramel Logan (19)
Ramon Puryear (41)
Dez Tell (99)
Defensive Backs
MJ Griffin (26)
Taz Nicholson (23)
Corey Thornton (14)
Tamarion McDonald (12)
Quincy Riley (3)
Linebackers
Dan Foster (15)
Specialists
Brock Travelstead (38)
Quarterbacks
Tyler Shough (9)
Wide Receivers
JaCorey Brooks (1)
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (24)
Tight Ends
Mark Redman (83)
Fullbacks
Duane Martin (45)
Offensive Line
Michael Gonzalez (68)
Jonathan Mendoza (76)
Defensive Line
Ashton Gillotte (9)
Thor Griffith (50)
Myles Jernigan (33)
Richard Kinley (91)
Tramel Logan (19)
Ramon Puryear (41)
Dez Tell (99)
Defensive Backs
MJ Griffin (26)
Taz Nicholson (23)
Corey Thornton (14)
Tamarion McDonald (12)
Quincy Riley (3)
Linebackers
Dan Foster (15)
Specialists
Brock Travelstead (38)