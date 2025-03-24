ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Louisville Football Pro Day Scheduled for Tuesday

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,952
37,593
26
The University of Louisville Football Pro Day is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25 in the Trager Indoor Practice Facility. Individual workouts will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. Here is a list of the players who are scheduled to work out for NFL personnel on Tuesday morning.

Quarterbacks

Tyler Shough (9)

Wide Receivers

JaCorey Brooks (1)

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (24)

Tight Ends

Mark Redman (83)

Fullbacks

Duane Martin (45)

Offensive Line

Michael Gonzalez (68)

Jonathan Mendoza (76)

Defensive Line

Ashton Gillotte (9)

Thor Griffith (50)

Myles Jernigan (33)

Richard Kinley (91)

Tramel Logan (19)

Ramon Puryear (41)

Dez Tell (99)

Defensive Backs

MJ Griffin (26)

Taz Nicholson (23)

Corey Thornton (14)

Tamarion McDonald (12)

Quincy Riley (3)

Linebackers

Dan Foster (15)

Specialists

Brock Travelstead (38)
 
  • Like
Reactions: Pervis_Griffith and Louisville Lindy
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL GAME WEEK: Predicting Louisville's first depth chart

Replies
16
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
Reecefor3
R
Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL PFF: Louisville - Jacksonville State

Replies
8
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
Louis III
Louis III
N

2024 Football Roster

Replies
2
Views
1K
Premium: Recruiting Board
502Cards1
502Cards1
Mayoman

Let's discuss the 2023 Cardinal FB roster....and your expectations...

Replies
35
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
LeFors4Ever
LeFors4Ever
Matt_Willinger

Louisville Football Spring Schedule and Pro Day

Replies
4
Views
433
Premium: Collision Course
Cardsfan62
Cardsfan62
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back