The University of Louisville Football Pro Day is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25 in the Trager Indoor Practice Facility. Individual workouts will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. Here is a list of the players who are scheduled to work out for NFL personnel on Tuesday morning.



Quarterbacks



Tyler Shough (9)



Wide Receivers



JaCorey Brooks (1)



Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (24)



Tight Ends



Mark Redman (83)



Fullbacks



Duane Martin (45)



Offensive Line



Michael Gonzalez (68)



Jonathan Mendoza (76)



Defensive Line



Ashton Gillotte (9)



Thor Griffith (50)



Myles Jernigan (33)



Richard Kinley (91)



Tramel Logan (19)



Ramon Puryear (41)



Dez Tell (99)



Defensive Backs



MJ Griffin (26)



Taz Nicholson (23)



Corey Thornton (14)



Tamarion McDonald (12)



Quincy Riley (3)



Linebackers



Dan Foster (15)



Specialists



Brock Travelstead (38)