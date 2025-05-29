LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN/ACC Network announced the kickoff times and television networks for four University of Louisville football games of the 2025 season on Thursday.



The Cardinals are set to host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network in the first of eight home games during the 2025 campaign. Louisville remains home on Friday, Sept. 5 against James Madison at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s the second time the two teams will square off against one another, and the first since a 34-10 win over the Dukes in 2022.



Louisville has a pair of Friday night contests against ACC foes when it travels to Miami to face the Hurricanes on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2 and the Cardinals will host Clemson on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.



Additional game times and television networks will be announced during the season.