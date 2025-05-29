ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Louisville Football Learns Four Kickoff Times and TV Designations

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
13,191
38,853
26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN/ACC Network announced the kickoff times and television networks for four University of Louisville football games of the 2025 season on Thursday.

The Cardinals are set to host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network in the first of eight home games during the 2025 campaign. Louisville remains home on Friday, Sept. 5 against James Madison at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s the second time the two teams will square off against one another, and the first since a 34-10 win over the Dukes in 2022.

Louisville has a pair of Friday night contests against ACC foes when it travels to Miami to face the Hurricanes on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2 and the Cardinals will host Clemson on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Additional game times and television networks will be announced during the season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: cocoa
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Cardinals’ Home and Away ACC Opponents Announced

Replies
5
Views
376
Premium: Collision Course
Cardsfan25
C
Ty Spalding

FOOTBALL Louisville Football Brief

Replies
11
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
CARDOMYTE
CARDOMYTE
73Card

No. 2 seed in Nashville: [LINK]

Replies
23
Views
1K
Forum: Louisville Baseball
earsky
E
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Louisville vs. Duke | Cardinals to Play in First-Ever ACC Championship Game Saturday

Replies
145
Views
5K
Premium: Collision Course
sccard
sccard
Ty Spalding

BASKETBALL Louisville vs. Creighton | Cardinals to Face Bluejays on Thursday in Lexington

Replies
257
Views
8K
Premium: Collision Course
KingHenry_X
KingHenry_X
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back