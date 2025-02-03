Like Georgia Tech (who was 9-12 before our game Saturday), BC is yet another team hovering on the dark side of .500 for the season at 10-11. Even more important for BC is that their conference record, 2-8, is tied for 16th. They are a half game behind Virginia (3-8) for the last spot in the ACC tournament field, and desperately need a win against us this Wednesday.



Tech’s win on Saturday boosted their conference record to 4-7 off that bubble and into a 4-way tie for 11th.