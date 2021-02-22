FSU WBB 68 - Louisville 59

Sonja
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jun 20, 2001
-
- 5,609
-
- 2,009
-
- 26
#3 Louisville women's basketball suffered their second loss of the 2020-21 season Sunday at Florida State.
The Cards, who led the majority of the contest, fell prey to a 13-2 fourth quarter run by the Noles, and saw their 45-41 lead evaporate into a 54-47 deficit in a six-minute stretch . FSU's Morgan Jones led all scorers in the contest with 26 points and went 12-15 from the free throw line to lead FSU to the win.
Jeff Walz was not a happy camper after the Cards loss:
"It was a poor performance all the way around. Offensively and defensively. We did not play the team basketball we had been playing. We did not make the extra pass, we took some contested shots early on. It's part of life. We're going to find out how tough we really are. It is what it is right now. I hope it sits with them and it stings for a while.
You can hear all of Walz's post-game radio remarks at the link below:
JEFF WALZ POST-GAME REMARKS
The Cards shot a less-than-stellar 35% from the floor in the loss. All-American Dana Evans was 5-21 from the floor and Hailey Van Lith went 1-7 for the Cards, who have now lost three out of the last four times they've face the Seminoles. Louisville managed just 3-20 three-pointing shooting and was 14-22 from the free throw line.
"You love these games when you prove it with your defense," Florida State interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "You can't rest on your laurels too long in this conference. To be able to make this win count we have to handle business moving forward."
This was a painful one to watch, especially in the fourth quarter. FSU shot 31.7% from the floor, but improved to 9-6 on the season. Their win, coupled with a Syracuse loss at Virginia Tech, put them in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings with the Orange.
Let's hope the Cards can learn from this one and bounce back for a win in their final ACC regular season contest at Notre Dame Sunday.
--sonja--
The Cards, who led the majority of the contest, fell prey to a 13-2 fourth quarter run by the Noles, and saw their 45-41 lead evaporate into a 54-47 deficit in a six-minute stretch . FSU's Morgan Jones led all scorers in the contest with 26 points and went 12-15 from the free throw line to lead FSU to the win.
Jeff Walz was not a happy camper after the Cards loss:
"It was a poor performance all the way around. Offensively and defensively. We did not play the team basketball we had been playing. We did not make the extra pass, we took some contested shots early on. It's part of life. We're going to find out how tough we really are. It is what it is right now. I hope it sits with them and it stings for a while.
You can hear all of Walz's post-game radio remarks at the link below:
JEFF WALZ POST-GAME REMARKS
The Cards shot a less-than-stellar 35% from the floor in the loss. All-American Dana Evans was 5-21 from the floor and Hailey Van Lith went 1-7 for the Cards, who have now lost three out of the last four times they've face the Seminoles. Louisville managed just 3-20 three-pointing shooting and was 14-22 from the free throw line.
"You love these games when you prove it with your defense," Florida State interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "You can't rest on your laurels too long in this conference. To be able to make this win count we have to handle business moving forward."
This was a painful one to watch, especially in the fourth quarter. FSU shot 31.7% from the floor, but improved to 9-6 on the season. Their win, coupled with a Syracuse loss at Virginia Tech, put them in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings with the Orange.
Let's hope the Cards can learn from this one and bounce back for a win in their final ACC regular season contest at Notre Dame Sunday.
--sonja--