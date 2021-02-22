FSU WBB 68 - Louisville 59

#3 Louisville women's basketball suffered their second loss of the 2020-21 season Sunday at Florida State.The Cards, who led the majority of the contest, fell prey to a 13-2 fourth quarter run by the Noles, and saw their 45-41 lead evaporate into a 54-47 deficit in a six-minute stretch . FSU's Morgan Jones led all scorers in the contest with 26 points and went 12-15 from the free throw line to lead FSU to the win.Jeff Walz was not a happy camper after the Cards loss:You can hear all of Walz's post-game radio remarks at the link below:The Cards shot a less-than-stellar 35% from the floor in the loss. All-American Dana Evans was 5-21 from the floor and Hailey Van Lith went 1-7 for the Cards, who have now lost three out of the last four times they've face the Seminoles. Louisville managed just 3-20 three-pointing shooting and was 14-22 from the free throw line.This was a painful one to watch, especially in the fourth quarter. FSU shot 31.7% from the floor, but improved to 9-6 on the season. Their win, coupled with a Syracuse loss at Virginia Tech, put them in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings with the Orange.Let's hope the Cards can learn from this one and bounce back for a win in their final ACC regular season contest at Notre Dame Sunday.sonja--