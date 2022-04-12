Engstler 4th, Smith 16th in WNBA Draft

Sonja
Cards forward Emily Engstler was selected with the fourth pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft Monday night.
Engstler is the 16th Louisville player selected in the history of the WNBA Draft and the fifth to be selected in the first round. Of the 15 WNBA Draft picks, 14 have played under head coach Jeff Walz. Engstler joined the Cards after three seasons at Syracuse. She'll join Jaz Jones on the Fever roster.
Guard Kianna Smith was selected with the 16th pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night. Originally from California, the guard joins a squad that has Chennedy Carter and Liz Cambidge.
Congratulations to both Cardinals Forever !
--sonja--
