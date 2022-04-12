Engstler 4th, Smith 16th in WNBA Draft

Cards forward Emily Engstler was selected with the fourth pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft Monday night.

Engstler is the 16th Louisville player selected in the history of the WNBA Draft and the fifth to be selected in the first round. Of the 15 WNBA Draft picks, 14 have played under head coach Jeff Walz. Engstler joined the Cards after three seasons at Syracuse. She'll join Jaz Jones on the Fever roster.

Guard Kianna Smith was selected with the 16th pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night. Originally from California, the guard joins a squad that has Chennedy Carter and Liz Cambidge.

Congratulations to both Cardinals Forever !

--sonja--
 
KozmasAgain said:
Happy for both of them but I am sure going to miss them.
Click to expand...
They will be missed. along with Chelsie Hall, who probably deserved to be drafted.

The cupboard isn't bare, though. With Van Lith, Cochran, Ahlana Smith, Verhulst, Robinson, Konno, Dixon, Russell and five talented freshman coming in -- maybe a grab one or two out of the transfer portal -- (I'd love to see Morgan Jones and Angel Reese become Cards)

We can now wait and see who Walz brings in as an assistant. Heard the other day that Beth Burns might get the nod and be officially an assistant instead of an associate strength and conditioning coach. Purcell was a top-notch recruiter, but Coach JP (Pineda) has been groomed for that role and the kids love her !

--sonja--,
 
