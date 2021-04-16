Dana Evans goes 13th in WNBA Draft

Louisville WBB guard Dana Evans was selected 13th last night in the WNBA Draft and will be headed to the Dallas Wings to begin her WNBA journey.



Evans was the first pick of the second round and that was a surprise to many. A bunch of mock draft scenarios had her going in the first round, but as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Las Vegas went with other selections than Dana, the question arose -- When would Evans named get called?



She heads to a Dallas squad that had four of the first 13 picks, and who selected 6'5" Charli Collier (Texas) first and then 6'5" Awak Kuier (Finland) second. 5'11" guard Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas) was the Wings next selection.



Dallas was 8-14 in 2020 and finished sixth in the West Division. Evans will join guards Arike Ogumbowale and Marina Mabrey



The last two seasons Evans was named WBCA Coaches All-American and ACC Player of the Year. She is the only player in Louisville program history to win a regular season conference championship in each of her four seasons and she finishes with the fewest losses and best winning percentage in program history.



Evans led the ACC in scoring during her senior season with 20.1 points per game. She scored 20-plus points in 19 games this year and reached double figures in 40 straight games over the past two seasons, which is the longest streak by a UofL player in the last 20 years.



Her 1,715 career points rank ninth all-time in Louisville program history and her 521 assists rank sixth. Her 85.8 career free throw percentage is the best in program history.



A huge "Thank YOU!" to Dana for her time here at Louisville and here's hoping your soar with the Wings!



--sonja--