Dana does it again: Louisville 71 - Notre Dame 65

Is there any one better in the ACC than Dana Evans?



The senior guard from Gary, IN poured in 27 points in the Cardinal WBB win over Notre Dame yesterday. A game where the Cards made the 2912 fans in the KFC YUM! Center and those watching on ESPN a bit nervous in the final frame -- seeing a 10-point lead drop to one with 1:41 to play, but, Louisville getting a huge three from Evans with 57 seconds to play to secure their 18th win of the season.



It wasn't picture-perfect, the shooting checked in at just 39.7% and the Cards committed 12 costly turnovers, but managed to tie the Irish on the boards with 41 rebounds each and got a career-high five steals from Kianna Smith to assume a 2-1/2 game lead over NCST in conference play.



The Wolfpack fell to UNC yesterday and third-place Georgia Tech (who visits the Cards on Thursday) was upset by Wake Forest.



Welcome to the topsy-turvy world of 2020-21 ACC WBB.



Coach Walz was not pleased with the Cardinals defensive effort, largely because UND managed to claw back every time the Cards would build a substantial lead. That, and the poor fourth quarter Cardinal shooting (4-14, 28%) made Sunday's game a nail-biter. Dara Mabrey's three with 101 seconds left in the contest cut UofL's lead to 66-65, but Evans responded with a three of her own and two late free throws to hold off the Irish. She also had the final five points in the final minute of the second quarter to give Louisville a 42-34 edge going into the break.



Credit these other Cardinals for their roles yesterday as well:



-- Kianna Smith finished with 16 points, set a personal best in steals and was 4-8 from three-point range. Evans and Smith had eight of the nine UofL threes.



-- Kasa Robinson turned in a solid 32 minutes and scored five points while grabbing eight rebounds yesterday. No one works harder on the court than the whirling-dervish junior from Ashland, KY. She also added four assists and two steals.



-- "E" Balogun retuned from Atlanta and Nigerian National team duties to produce 12 points and three blocks for the Cards. Yes, the four turnovers were a bit head-scratching -- but 26 minutes off the bench for her contributed greatly to the win.



-- The shot may have not been there for Olivia Cochran yesterday but she battled bravely on the board and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Irish's Westbeld, Vaughn and Brunelle.



One game at a time, one win at a time and the Cards now prepare for (possibly) their final home game of the regular season against a very talented Georgia Tech team Thursday night.



--sonja--